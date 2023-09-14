Late Wednesday night, mere hours after Excalibur ran through the cards for Rampage and Collision on Dynamite, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Jade Cargill, the longest-reigning TBS Champion in history, was planning to leave AEW for WWE very, very, very soon.

To pretty much every fan of professional wrestling, this news, if true, came as an incredible shock, as AEW spent literally years building up Cargill as an unbeatable force and even went to incredible lengths to make sure “That B**ch” lost her title in such a way that she could return in the future without having her legacy challenged.

Does the loss of Cargill hurt AEW? Eh, sort of, yeah; it's never good to spend years building up a performer only to see another company reap the benefits and you'd best believe WWE is going to book Cargill like the sports entertainment Superstar she was born to be.

Then again, in professional wrestling, performers are often times only as good as the opponents they are fed, with Cargill's best matches coming against top-tier talents like Athena and Taya Valkyrie earning positive reviews and matches against enhancement and/or inexperienced performers leading to downright bad outcomes.

So, if Cargill is, in fact, heading to WWE, which performers should she wrestle and who should she avoid? Here are a few ideas for either camp.

Jade Cargill is believed to be finishing up with AEW, sources within the company tell Fightful Select Sources within AEW and WWE both believe she's headed to WWE. Full story coming to Fightful Select pic.twitter.com/AVts09jkYo — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 14, 2023

4. Book Jade Cargill against IYO SKY

What is the easiest way to debut Cargill in WWE? Easy, by instantly making her a champion with a blowout victory over one of the promotion's pre-existing stars.

Picture this: after securing a win over, say, Asuka, at Fastlane, IYO SKY and the rest of Damage CTRL announce that they are the best performers in all of WWE and would take on any challenger to come down to the ring, the same tactic Cargill pulled in AEW before losing her belt to Kris Statlander. Cargill answers the call, beats SKY on the spot, and becomes the WWE Women's Champion.

Could Cody Rhodes book her better?

3. Don't book Jade Cargill against Becky Lynch

If the best way to make Cargill a champion right out of the gate would be booking her against SKY to become an instant champion in WWE, the worst way would be to book the same bout in NXT and let her squash Becky Lynch to become the NXT Women's Champion.

Now sure, would dominating Lynch make a statement about just how good Cargill is? You bet; booking Cargill like Lynch at SummerSlam over Bianca Belair would instantly make Cargill look like the baddest you-know-what on the block, but placing the 31-year-old in NXT when she's clearly ready for WWE Premium Live Events would be a huge mistake.

No matter how much Nick Khan wants to pop ratings in NXT, Cargil is main roster ready, and anything else would look bad on WWE.

2. Book Jade Cargill against Charlotte Flair

If WWE doesn't want to make Cargill a champion but does want to make her arrival feel like a very big deal, the best course of action would be throwing her into a program with a main event player who can take things up a notch, work in the ring and on the mic and ultimately deliver a huge win a few months later at another Premium Live Event, maybe Survivor Series or even the 2024 Royal Rumble.

When tasked with putting over a young star like Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair has done an excellent job of legitimizing her as a main roster player, and if WWE wants to play the long game with its biggest AEW addition since the “American Nightmare,” going against a legacy Superstar like “The Queen” is the perfect course of action.

1. Don't book Jade Cargill against Rhea Ripley

And last but not least, if there's any performer that Cargill definitely shouldn't wrestle, it's Rhea Ripley.

Now sure, does Ripley eventually need to find the Shawn Michaels to her Bret “The Hitman” Hart? You bet, from Flair-Lynch, to Bayley-Banks, and even a potential pairing of SKY-Asuka, WWE has long found success with superhero-style hero-villian pairings on its programming, and for the most part, it's worked out well.

Still, trying to force that sort of pairing on the spot with a brand new signee rarely works, especially if it means taking any of the shine off of Ripley's current run. No, with just a few years of professional wrestling experience on her resume, Cargill needs an experience like Flair, SKY, or even Lynch over someone like Ripley, who should look even better after dominating Nia Jax at (probably) Fastlane.