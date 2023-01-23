WWE 2K23 is finally revealed! With John Cena at the cover of this year’s version of the game, here are all of the details you need to know from the recent WWE 2K23 reveal, including its release date, the different game versions, and the pre-order bonus you’re getting for purchasing the game early.

WWE 2K23 Release Date: March 17, 2023

WWE 2K23 will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on March 17, 2023. With the recent announcement of WWE 2K23, we found out that 16-time world champion and Hollywood icon John Cena is the cover athlete for WWE 2K23. He also serves as the game’s Executive Sountrack Producer, which will definitely have callbacks to the Doctor of Thuganomics’ degree on rap and hip hop from back in the day. All three WWE 2K23 game versions will be featuring John Cena, celebrating the world champ’s 20-year anniversary run with the company.

WWE 2K23 Game Versions and Pre-Order Bonus

WWE 2K23 will come in three different versions, all graced by John Cena, namely:

Standard Edition – which contains the base copy of the game, available for $59.99 for previous-gen platforms and $69.99 for current-gen consoles. PC is considered as previous-gen platform in this case. A Cross-Gen Edition will also be available digitally for $69.99 for both PlayStation and Xbox.

– which contains the base copy of the game, available for $59.99 for previous-gen platforms and $69.99 for current-gen consoles. PC is considered as previous-gen platform in this case. A will also be available digitally for $69.99 for both PlayStation and Xbox. Deluxe Edition – Available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC, the Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition, Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, plus a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs. Deluxe Edition will also contain the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs – letting you get a headstart in the game’s MyRise mode, a Ruby John Cena MyFaction Evo Card, Gold Edge MyFaction Card, Emerald Bianca Belair MyFaction Card, Gold Asuka MyFaction Card, and three Basic Premium Launch MyFaction Packs to give you a headstart in the MyFaction game mode. The Deluxe Edition also gives players a three-day early access for the game on March 14, 2023 .

– Available for $119.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC, the Icon Edition includes all of the content from the Deluxe Edition plus the Ruthless Agression Pack – celebrating 20 years of John Cena’s WWE career by featuring John Cena’s early Prototype character, as well as “Leviathan” Batista during his time with the developmental OVW, alongside the developmental rookie versions of Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, the John Cena Legacy Championship and the WrestleMania 22 Arena. Additional bonus content to give you an even bigger headstart for MyFaction includes an Emerald Paul Heyman MyFaction Manager Card, and three Deluxe Premium Launch MyFaction Card Packs. Pre-Ordering WWE 2K23 gives you the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack Pre-Order Offer, which will include Bad Bunny as a playable character, as well as a Ruby Bad Bunny MyFaction card.

What’s New in WWE 2K23?

WWE 2K23 returns this year after a triumphant re-introduction of the series last year. WWE 2K23 comes out with improvements and new content, including:

2K Showcase Starring John Cena : Conquering John Cena in the ring is an accolade few Superstars can claim. In an unprecedented twist on the 2K Showcase, players will step into the boots of several of Cena’s toughest competitors with one goal in mind: defeat the man who will“Never Give Up.” Spanning his 20-year WWE career and narrated by Cena himself, this interactive sports entertainment documentary uses 2K’s unique Slingshot Tech for a seamless transition from gameplay to live-action footage to bring pivotal moments in each match to life;

: The ultimate WWE Universe sandbox that puts players in charge of their own version of WWE, from Superstar rosters, feuds, champions, weekly shows, and Premium Live Events! Updates to Universe include a reworked story system and more; Creation Suite: A signature feature of the WWE 2K franchise, the creation suite returns with cross-platform community creations, including the ability to design custom Superstars, GMs, arenas, entrances, move sets, championships, and more. Custom arenas are now playable online, and advanced customization has been added to created entrances.

And that’s everything we have so far about WWE 2K23. We’ve got a lot more WWE 2K news coming up, so don’t forget to check back here regularly. If you’re still playing WWE 2K22 and want to get some freebies, be sure to check out our list of all active WWE 2K22 locker codes.