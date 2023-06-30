Visual Concepts and 2K Games confirmed that Uncle Howdy will be coming out alongside Bray Wyatt in the next WWE 2K23 DLC, “Revel with Wyatt.”

Even though the character hasn't wrestled a single match on WWE television, Uncle Howdy, a wrestler that appears to have an affinity with Bray Wyatt and part of the rumored “Wyatt Six,” will make their WWE 2K debut once the next WWE 2K23 DLC drops this July.

We don't know yet if Uncle Howdy will be released alongside the DLC pack itself as part of the microtransaction, or as a free additional new character similar to Candice LeRae and “Michin” Mia Yim in the previous updates. The new DLC itself will be featuring five new characters, including the aforementioned Bray Wyatt, as well as the celebrity Zeus, Valhalla, Joe Gacy, and Blair Davenport. With Uncle Howdy and including all of the previously released DLC characters, WWE 2K23 will have a total of 250 characters playable in all game modes, not including alternate versions of characters found in MyFACTION mode.

The news came with very interesting timing: AEW Fight Forever has just been released, and it appears that Visual Concepts and 2K Games are trying hard to steal its thunder. Apart from the new character reveal, the WWE 2K Twitter account also showed a first look at the Bray Wyatt in-game model, and has been running a campaign for the MyFACTION mode. If you're interested in that promotion, then check out our article, since we've been updating it daily to have the latest MyFACTION codes that 2K has been releasing leading up to Money in the Bank on Saturday.

