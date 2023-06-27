2K Sports is releasing new WWE 2K23 MyFACTION Locker Codes every day while counting down to the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

As usual, you can find all of the locker codes in our article for that, which we update regularly. However, since this is a special time, we'll also be placing the locker code keys here just so you don't miss them. They also only last until 8 AM of the next day, so be quick in claiming these codes.

CODE REWARD EXPIRY THETWOSANDWE Superstar Series 2 06/27/2023, 08:00 AM PT WWE2K23THEY Face Paint Frenzy 06/26/2023, 08:00 AM PT

This is a very unusual move for 2K Sports, especially since the developers haven't been very generous when it comes to free locker codes for WWE 2K games, at least not in WWE 2K22 and at least not until now, and especially not compared to NBA 2K games. Now, they're releasing a total of seven new codes for a span of seven days, the most number of codes they've given away in the shortest period of time. Here's to hoping that WWE continues to use the game as a marketing tool for promoting their premium live events so that we continue getting new codes for every premium live event, as we should.

Meanwhile, 2K also released the latest set of WWE 2K23 MyFACTION card packs available to purchase using MF tokens in the store. The new Cash In Collective set features former Money in the Bank winners, led by an Amethyst 88 OVR Seth “Frekin'” Rollins. Again, MyFACTION continues to be a source of alternate versions of WWE superstars that players can play as that are not available anywhere else in the game.

We hope that this article has been useful to you. For more articles and guides about WWE 2K23, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.