WWE 2K23’s Showcase mode features an iconic wrestler who has become a household name over the number of years and the quality of matches that he has wrestled, John Cena. With this year’s format being shaken up to share more insights about the featured wrestler, we are actually pretty happy with how it was done – Playing against John Cena was a hoot as it gave us a chance to beat the Cenation leader over and over and over again. We have listed below the WWE 2K23 Showcase mode unlockables for you to know what you’ll be getting into.

What is Showcase Mode?

There are a lot of things to look forward to in this year’s iteration of the WWE 2K game like the updated roster, the new MyGM with new GMs and Match Types, MyFACTION that gets Multiplayer mode, and of course the Showcase mode.

The WWE 2K franchise has had Showcase mode for quite a while now and for those who don’t know, Showcase mode typically focuses on the career highlights of one particular superstar and in this case, John Cena. Throughout this version of the Showcase mode, you get to play as John Cena’s opponents throughout his legendary career which is a big switch up from previous Showcase modes. You will be given different objectives throughout the match that you will need to complete in order to relive and recreate the match that took place in the recent past. As a first-time Showcase Mode player after a long time, it was pretty awesome to see how the game would go cut scenes to the actual match and it’s pretty awesome to beat the Cenation leader.

As you beat John Cena multiple times in the Showcase mode, you will get to unlock several items that you can use in the game afterward. This includes different versions of John Cena throughout the years as well as his opponents specific to the year that he has fought them in the squared circle. Of course, it unlocks the Arena where you guys had your match at.

Every Unlockable in Showcase Mode for WWE 2K23

As mentioned, when you complete all objectives in the match and successfully besting John Cena, you will be rewarded with various unlockables in WWE 2K23.

Showcase Match 1: One of a Kind

ECW One Night Stand Arena (2006)

2006 John Cena

2006 Rob Van Dam

2006 version of the WWE Championship Belt

Showcase Match 2: The Gold Medal Debut

Smackdown Arena (2006)

2002 John Cena

2002 Kurt Angle

Showcase Match 3: Dead Man Walking

Vengeance Arena (2003)

2003 U Can’t See Me Entrance

2003 Undertaker (Big Bad)

Showcase Match 4: An Iconic Wrestlemania

Wrestlemania 34 Arena (2018)

2018 John Cena

2018 Undertaker

Showcase Match 5: Time to Play the Game

Night of Champions Arena (2008)

2008 John Cena

2008 Triple H

Showcase Match 6: A Phenomenal Clash

Summerslam Arena (2016)

2016 John Cena

2016 AJ Styles

Showcase Match 7: Masterfully Manipulated

Summerslam Arena (2006)

2006 John Cena

2006 Edge

2006 Lita

Showcase Match 8: A Revolutionary Cashing In

Elimination Chamber Arena (2006)

2006 John Cena

2006 Edge

2006 Lita

Showcase Match 9: Greatness Acknowledged

Summerslam Arena (2021)

2021 John Cena

2021 Roman Reigns

Showcase Match 10: One on One with The Great One

Wrestlemania 28 Arena (2012)

2012 John Cena

2012 The Rock

Showcase Match 11: Suplex – Rinse – Repeat

Summerslam Arena (2014)

2014 John Cena

2014 Brock Lesnar

There are other Showcase Matches in the game, around 8 more to be exact but we’ve yet to clear them first. Until then, we’ll keep on updating all the other WWE 2K23 Showcase Mode Unlockables list for you to see and check out. Make sure to come back again as we share more news on WWE 2K23 and its latest updates, news, and events here on ClutchPoints Gaming!