Building upon the foundations laid out last year, WWE 2K23 MyGM Mode is bigger, better, and much more enjoyable.

Today, Visual Concepts revealed the new features fans can expect out of MyGM Mode, arguably one of the most-requested features for the WWE 2K games before it returned in WWE 2K22. This year, Visual Concepts is expanding the fan-favorite game mode further, addressing major criticisms of last year’s iteration. Here are everything fans can expect to see in this year’s MyGM Mode:

WWE 2K23 MyGM Mode Major Changes

5 New MyGM General Managers: On top of last year's Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, Adam Pearce, and the custom MyGM, 5 new General Managers are added: Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Kurt Angle, Eric Bischoff, and Mick Foley. (Gone: William Regal) Each GM has its own Power Card that they can use to give them an edge in the game.

On top of last year’s Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, Adam Pearce, and the custom MyGM, 5 new General Managers are added: Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Kurt Angle, Eric Bischoff, and Mick Foley. (Gone: William Regal) Each GM has its own Power Card that they can use to give them an edge in the game. 2 New Brands: Apart from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, we’re also now getting NXT 2.0 and WCW. (Gone: NXT UK)

Apart from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, we’re also now getting NXT 2.0 and WCW. (Gone: NXT UK) 7 New Match Types: From the original selection of Normal, Tables, TLC, Extreme Rules, and Hell in a Cell, we’re now also getting Steel Cage, BackStage Brawl, Falls Count Anywhere, Submission, Iron Man, Last Man Standing, and Tornado Tag. Oddly enough, we’re not getting the new War Games match type as part of MyGM.

From the original selection of Normal, Tables, TLC, Extreme Rules, and Hell in a Cell, we’re now also getting Steel Cage, BackStage Brawl, Falls Count Anywhere, Submission, Iron Man, Last Man Standing, and Tornado Tag. Oddly enough, we’re not getting the new War Games match type as part of MyGM. Triple Threat and Fatal-Four-Ways: However, players can now book Triple Threat and Fatal-Four-Way Matches, allowing all four players to join in in all matches booked for the shows.

However, players can now book Triple Threat and Fatal-Four-Way Matches, allowing all four players to join in in all matches booked for the shows. 4-Player Mode: Up to four different GMs can now go head-to-head-to-head-to-head against each other in a Battle of the Brands.

Up to four different GMs can now go head-to-head-to-head-to-head against each other in a Battle of the Brands. Ending Rivalries: Some match types can now resolve matches without those matches being in a Premium Live Event.

Some match types can now resolve matches without those matches being in a Premium Live Event. Midcard Titles: Tag Team Champs and Midcard Titles can now be earned by superstars throughout the season.

New Features in WWE 2K23’s MyGM Mode

Meanwhile, Visual Concepts advertised that there will be “new ways to play” MyGM Mode. Most notable among these is the option to now play more than just one season, a limitation that was widely criticized from last year’s version. On top of that, there are also adding new features like Seasonal Challenges, Hall of Fame Trophies, Shake Ups, Slammies, and Keepers – all different ways to keep the gameplay fresh, evolving, and more enjoyable. For a closer look at all of these new features, check out UpUpDownDown’s reveal live stream for MyGM!