WWE 2K23 gets MyFACTION improvements to its rather stale game mode from last year. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s version of MyFACTION that makes it a better and deeper game mode this year compared to what we had in WWE 2K22.

While last year’s version of MyFACTION was highly criticized for having shallow gameplay, repetitiveness, and general pointlessness of the game mode. This year will introduce more match type options, and most importantly, online multiplayer, giving players an actual incentive to collect better cards compared to before.

Visual Concepts noted that the game’s online multiplayer matches will play out similarly to how online matches have before. This sets players’ expectations for this online functionality, which also means fans can expect poor connection and frequent disconnections. Hopefully, the best-case scenario is this problem gets fixed, but Visual Concepts has mostly been silent about improvements to their online game modes.

Another point of contention for some players is how the online multiplayer aspect of MyFACTION and the collectibility of the cards make players more incentivized to spend in the game, buying card packs directly with money for chances of getting rarer and more powerful cards that they could use to beat their opponents and complete game mode-specific matches.

Speaking of rarer cards, new to WWE 2K23’s version of MyFACTION is the Pink Diamond Tier for the wrestler cards. Similar to NBA 2K, Pink Diamonds are among the highest-rated cards in the game, with ratings ranging between 96 to 98. This adds more cards for players to collect in MyFACTION, which they then can use to go against other players in WWE 2K23.

WWE 2K23 will be coming out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on March 17, 2023, with players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition getting earlier access to the game on March 14, 2023.