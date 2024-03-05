Super Finishers are the shiny new tool wrestlers have access to in their arsenals in WWE 2K24. These finishers take some time to prepare but are more devastating than their normal finisher counterparts.
As a new feature, it might be confusing how to execute them, especially when you miss the tutorial prompts or maybe forget how to do it after putting away the game for a while. We're going to teach you how to do super finishers in this WWE 2K24 guide.
How to do Super Finishers
First, you have to make sure that the character you are playing as has a Super Finisher assigned to them. Not all superstars have a Super Finisher set by default, so you have to check this first. During a match, you can pause the game and see in the move list if the character has a Super Finisher assigned.
Another way to know if the wrestler you are controlling has a Super Finisher is by checking the HUD. The player's Finisher bar will glow yellow and pulsate if the wrestler is capable of doing a Super Finisher. With it on, you know that you can now prepare to execute the move.
To do a Super Finisher, players need to stock up on three Finisher bars. This is done through fighting, and the use of the new Rage payback to convert your Signature bar into a Finisher stock. Once available, players can execute a Super Finisher the same way they would other Finishers – setting the opponent in the proper position and pressing the right trigger plus one of the face buttons.
You'll know that your character hits a Super Finisher when the screen suddenly has a special effect on it. Super Finishers are much tougher to kick out from or to escape a submission from, so they're almost always sure to put down the opponent for the count or to make them tap.
How to set Super Finishers in Create-a-Wrestler
You might want to give your CAW character a Super Finisher, or maybe just set some existing wrestlers' finishers as Super Finishers to protect their moves better in your Universe. Thankfully, any move available in WWE 2K24's Creation Suite can be assigned as a Super Finisher.
When selecting Finishers for your character in the Creation Suite, you will be able to toggle the Finisher as a Super Finisher on and off.
If you're a fan of old-school wrestling and are tired of seeing people kicking out of the DDT, then you can turn it into a Super Finisher to make sure that once it hits, no one's kicking out.
By default, there are a few dozen of these moves automatically set for some superstars in the WWE 2K24 roster. You can also do the reverse – removing the set Super Finishers from the wrestler's move set.
Super Finishers are a fun new way to conclude matches in WWE 2K24 and add a layer of drama to your sports entertainment simulation. It's not impossible to kick out of these moves, but it's going to be really difficult – so being able to survive one will surely lead to memorable matches.
WWE 2K24 is set to have its release on March 8, 2024, on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X, with owners of the Digital Deluxe and Forty Years of WrestleMania Editions gaining access to the game as early as March 5, 2024.