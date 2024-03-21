Knowing how to drag and carry your opponents in WWE 2K24 will help you learn more ways to dominate the enemy. Overall, WWE 2K24 features various ways to attack your opponent. However, one of the most basic moves in any wrestling match is carrying your dragging your opponent throughout the ring. Whether you plan to throw them on the announcer's table, or drag them across the ring, this WWE 2K24 guide will show you how to drag and carry opponents.
How Do You Carry Opponents In WWE 2K24?
To lift, carry, or pick up your opponent in WWE 2K24, the player must:
- Press B/Circle while facing opponent to engage a grab them
- Press RB/R1 to carry opponent after successfully grappling them
- *If The Opponent is downed, press B/Circle to grapple them. Then, use the right analog stick to lift them off the ground.
Overall, the biggest obstacle here is timing. However, after a couple attempts, you'll understand better how the mechanic works.
When an opponent is successfully lifted, the player can resort to one of several attacks. You can approach the ropes, the ring post, or even the turnbuckle and perform carry moves. Personally, I love throwing opponents outside of the ring, just to lift them up an do the same.
Overall, some examples of carry moves, and what you can do with carrying include:
- Carrying opponent over to the announcer's table. Overall, you can place your opponent on the table and jump on them, breaking the table, and your opponent's dreams of winning.
- Placing opponents on Top Rope. Overall, there's various methods on doing this, but the general idea is to get your opponent into a corner. From there, Lift the right analog stick up to put your opponent on the top rope. Furthermore you can even rotate your foe before attacking them, if you like.
Downed opponents are easier to carry. This opportunity lets you set up some sweet signature or finisher moves.
However, note that you have a limited amount of time to perform a move when carrying an opponent. Therefore, try to just focus on your direct surroundings when planning out a carry move. Overall, that includes the basics of carrying an opponent in WWE 2K24.
Now, what if you want to drag your opponent, instead?
How Do You Drag Opponents in WWE 2K24?
Dragging in WWE 2K24, works much simpler. However, you still need to grab your opponent. Overall, to drag your opponent in WWE 2K24, the player must:
- Press Circle/B to grab their opponent. Then, press L1/LB to start dragging
- Press L1/LB to let go
Like Grabbing, the game gives you a very limited amount of time to drag your opponent. Therefore, we recommend using these moves when your opponent is low on stamina or out of juice.
However, players can also opt-out of a drag at any time by pressing L1/LB. However, your ability to escape a drag or carry all depends on how well-recovered your wrestler is. If you're taking a beating, then you likely won't be able to escape. Nevertheless, never give up.
Overall, that wraps up this guide on how to carry and drag opponents in WWE 2K24. We hope this guide helped you learn a few more mechanics in an effort to become the World Champ. However, there's tons of other ways to damage opponents in WWE 2K24, like using Weapons or the environment itself.
Regardless, whatever you choose to beat down your foe, we wish you the best of luck. Furthermore, feel free to peruse our other 2K24 guides, like how to Cash-In the MITB. Lastly, feel free to read our review of WWE 2K24, which we found graphically impressive.
