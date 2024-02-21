Aloha Academy gets their WWE 2K24 ratings revealed to them by Greg Miller through UpUpDownDown.

The WWE 2K24 Ratings Reveal for another faction, the Aloha Academy, is here! Check out the ratings for Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri, Otis, and Chad Gable in this article.

The Aloha Academy is one of the most popular stables in WWE today, but more due to their comedic antics rather than wrestling acumen. The gimmick of this party of misfits is one that makes total sense in the world they live in: as a bunch of misfits who are being led by a half-rate but lovable former Olympian in a bid to become better at wrestling.

And while many would dismiss Chad Gable lightly and see him nothing as a has-been, he had a great year in 2023. He challenged the Ring General, Gunther, to the very edge, almost making the record-setting Intercontinental Champion lose his belt midway through his illustrious run. His WWE 2K24 rating is the highest he's ever gotten while keeping his hair short at 80 OVR, just one point short of his career-high 81 OVR in WWE 2K18.

Up next is Gable's tag-team partner, Otis. Sadly, unlike Gable, Otis sees his grade regressing over time, with his WWE 2K24 rating settling at 74 OVR, a far cry from his grade last year of 80 OVR. This is a return to Otis' original grade of 74 in his debut back in WWE 2K19, and is definitely lower than what he deserves.

The group's muse Maxxine Dupri makes her WWE 2K debut in WWE 2K24. She has been slowly making it clear that she's more than just a pretty face in WWE, and that she intends to become a full-time wrestler somewhere down the line. That makes her a perfect fit in the Aloha Academy, but so far, the best efforts of Master Gable can only get her a 64 OVR Rating in the game.

Finally, we have the team's newest recruit: Akira Tozawa. The Japanese veteran hasn't been used much on TV ever since the 24/7 championship was thrown into the trash, but he has made tremendous gains with his physique, showing off a more pronounced abdomen that was the best he's had ever since he joined WWE. Sadly, his rating hasn't been improving, getting a career-low 68 OVR rating.

