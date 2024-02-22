The Nigerian Giant Omos is a fearsome creature, but he sure isn't as scary in the ring, or at least that's what his new WWE 2K24 ratings are telling us.
Did @TheGiantOmos get even taller? More importantly did that raise his @WWE @2K rating?
See where giant lands with his @WWEgames rating reveal! pic.twitter.com/js6psnrQ0Y
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 22, 2024
After getting 82 in last year's game, Omos is only getting WWE 2K24 75 OVR Ratings this year, a very low number for a lumbering giant such as him. Under the tutelage of MVP, Omos has admittedly not accomplished much, so maybe his new manager is actually weighing him down.
Omos hasn't been that great in the ring, but at least he was protected when he was still tagging with AJ Styles. When he started trekking on his own, he hasn't really been that much of a threat. That's fairly obvious when you think about how he hasn't won a single gold strap since he ditched Styles.
Still, it seems like this really is the lot that Omos has in his WWE life, and this doesn't seem to be changing any time soon, especially with this massive downgrade in his OVR rating in WWE 2K24. We just hope that he'd still be able to give us some memorable matches in the future, and not just be served as fodder for the likes of Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.
We love great super heavyweights, just like Braun Strowman, but they have to be more than just a tall figure in the ring. They actually have to amount to something, but Omos isn't there yet.
As for Omos' manager MVP, it seems like the veteran will return to WWE 2K24 as a playable character and not just a manager, so that means we'll soon learn about his WWE 2K24 rating as well. For that piece of news, be sure to stick around here with us at ClutchPoints Gaming.