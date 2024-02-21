A rating not befitting a king.

The “King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura got his WWE 2K24 Ratings Reveal treatment but the OVR rating that he got isn't a number you expect a king to have.

Shinsuke Nakamura gets a disappointing 84 OVR rating, a far cry from Shinsuke's desired 88 OVR rating. 88 feels like a fairer score for Shinsuke, as he's been 87 OVR last year, and he's become more prominent on TV since. Granted, most of his high profile feuds ended with him losing, but he has climbed his way back to the main event picture as opposed to winning midcard titles, which is an upgrade in our eyes.

84 OVR is also the lowest rating that the Artist has ever gotten in a WWE 2K game, with his peak being on his debut back in WWE 2K18 with 89 OVR. The lowest rating he's ever gotten before this was 87, the score he got in WWE 2K22 and 2K19.

Shinsuke Nakamura is currently feuding with Sami Zayn in a midcard bout that might see them get into action during WrestleMania, but it might be some time before we see The King of Strong Style challenging for another singles title. Right now, the heel has been having the time of his life tormenting his rivals, winning mental battles even when he loses inside the ring.

As for his rival, we don't have his WWE 2K24 ratings yet, so stay tuned here at ClutchPoints Gaming for the latest WWE 2K news and updates.