Since returning to the WWE Universe at SummerSlam 2022, Bayley‘s time with Damage CTRL has been an absolute rollercoaster.

After initially dominating the women's division, with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai becoming tag team champions over two different reigns, the group really started to roll almost one year later in 2023, when the “Genius of the Skies” won the Money in the Bank Ladder match and then the WWE Championship – then known as the RAW Women's Championship – in front of thousands of fans in London England. Factor in the addition of The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, who have since reformed after the latter re-signed with the promotion following a fantastic run in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and the faction was complete, for now.

Is Bayley long for Damage CTRL? That depends on who you ask, as some believe the faction has outgrown the need for the Grand Slam Champion's services, but for Bayley, these rumblings are nothing new, as Damage CTRL has pretty much been one step forward and two steps back for the faction since they began working together.

“It was hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Bayley told Cageside Seats. “Especially for someone, like, I brought Dakota and IYO in being like, ‘This is gonna be great!' And then it was hard, you know? I'm like, ‘Don't worry, let's be patient.' And I think the fans needed to have a little faith in us. Hunter had to have more faith in us and not give up.”

Fortunately, Bayley is confident that the newest additions to Damage CTRL will prove the difference for the faction, as Bayley is looking to form her version of the NWO on SmackDown.

“I could not have imagined two better people to join Damage CTRL than Asuka and Kairi [Sane], professionally and personally,” Bayley said. “That is an honor to have them align with us. And honestly, I wanna keep growing and I wanna pick a few from NXT because it was always my goal to keep bringing girls up. I wanna make it a big old NWO-style faction.”

Would it be cool to see Damage CTRL stick around long-term, remaining an unflappable collection of friends instead of a group that is rapidly approaching a breakup with each passing mistake? The Royal Rumble may provide a few answers.

Nick Aldis reveals his Bayley fandom ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble.

While Bayley is one of the best in-ring performers in the WWE Universe, that can only take her so far. No, to really get over, get her faction over, and land at the top of the promotion once more, the “Role Model” needs to capture the hearts and imaginations of WWE's creative department with a strong advocate capable of making or breaking a performer's career in WWE.

Fortunately, one key creative who seems to be a big gan of Bayley is none other than Nick Aldis, the current GM of SmackDown, who used some of his time in a recent appearance on The Bump to give props to the Grand Slam Champion… assuming she's open to a clean performance in the 2024 Royal Rumble.

“In spite of some of her actions as of late, [Bayley] is one of my favorite competitors in the WWE. I've been a big fan of hers and admirer of her work for a long time prior to me arriving in WWE,” Bayley said via 411 Mania. “But you're only as good as your last few decisions as far as WWE goes. I'm still not entirely sure where we stand with Bayley. I think the last time I came on [the show], there was sort of emerging tension within Damage CTRL. Now, it seems like the dynamic has shifted somewhat. I think I'm probably in the same boat as most of the WWE Universe in that I'm not fully sure that what we're seeing from Bayley publicly reflects what's really going on on the inside. But all I want is for the Women's Royal Rumble to be contested fairly and evenly. I want the best person to win at the end of the night.”

In the ring, there's no argument that Bayley isn't one of the true legends of the current generation of WWE talent, as she's accomplished more than almost any member of the promotion, regardless of gender, since joining NXT in 2012. Since then, the “Role Model” has opted to take the easy way out whenever possible over the past few years, be that by cheating or by having her factionmates do the job for her. If Bayley doesn't have Damage CTRL around for one reason or another, who knows, maybe she could turn over a new leaf and become a legitimate babyface star.