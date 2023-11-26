After a will-they, won't-they angle with Charlotte Flair heading into Survivor Series, Becky Lynch proved she's Mrs. WarGames with a huge win

Coming into Survivor Series, Damage CTRL had all of the momentum ahead of their WarGames match against the thrown-together quartet of Becky Lynch, Shotzi, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair.

Sure, Bayley's faction isn't has seen some upheaval as of late, with Kairi Sane – a former Bayley rival – and her former Kabuki Warriors tag team partner Asuka teaming up with the “Genius of the Skies,” but that tension feels like it's just simmering at the moment. The tension between long-time rivals Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, however, appears far more flammable, with the duo having issues on the go-home edition of SmackDown that some felt may lead into their match together – keyword: together – in Chicago.

Would Lynch and Flair be able to put their hurt feelings to the side, at least for now, in order to secure a win inside a pair of squared circles under a steel cage? Or would Damage CTRL secure the win in what is really supposed to be factional warfare in order to earn some goodwill as they attempt to work together, at least for now, into the future? Over the course of almost 40 minutes, fans got their answer.

Becky Lynch secures the win over Damage CTRL at Survivor Series.

After securing the advantage via a fan poll from Ruffles, who very clearly sponsored the match based on all of the advertising around the ring – Becky Lynch began the bout against her fellow Four Horsewomen Bayley, who Corey Graves feels doesn't get enough credit for her in-ring efforts as a member of the WWE Universe.

Going back and forth in the early proceedings, taking advantage of the promotion's new camera coverage to showcase a more up-close and personal version of the match, Lynch went ahead early with the help of Shotzi, a noted Bayley hater who entered the match first and provided some instant pop off the proverbial bench. While Shotzi wasn't as effective as Lynch may have hoped, as she was dropped on her head by Bayley and never seemed to fully recover from the injury, things quickly turned into a two-on-one affair when IYO SKY joined the match and used her aerial genius to take advantage of the situation.

As the match grew closer and closer to its official start, with Bianca Belair joining the match fifth with a flurry of hair-based offense and Sane hopping her way down to the ring in a very unique display capped off with a trashcan lid added to the exhibition, things really heated up when Flair joined the match as the final entrant for Team Bianca Belair, with the first of many will they, won't they spots between herself and “The Man.”

With Asuka added to the group as the final entrant, the match officially began, and boy did they try some spots, with the “Emperess of Tomorrow” introducing tables and Kendo sticks to the match while SKY used a chain to secure a trashcan from Dakota Kai, which she then used to Splash onto the women in the match and deliver what will likely go down as the signature moment of the match. While Flair attempted to one-up her occasional in-ring rival, with a moonsault of her own off the top of the cage, her biggest contribution to the match came with love not war, giving Lynch a hug to prove they are good and setting up the sort of unified front that Damage CTRL just couldn't overcome.

After neutralizing Asuka and her Muta Mist with a fire extinguisher, the babyfaces placed Bayley in front of a table, and with a Manhandle Slam from “The Man” herself, Lynch's team secured the win over Damage CTRL to a medium reaction from the crowd.

So what is the storyline of this show? Is it that SKY, Sane, and, to a lesser extent, Kai didn't do enough to help save Bayley from the pin? Or was it instead that the combined efforts of the top three babyfaces in the WWE Universe plus Shotzi – if you want to call Flair a babyface – are better than Damage CTRL, a faction with 18 months together, the WWE Woman's Champion and a pair of international world champions lined up to fill up their ranks? Either way, the thrown-together faction secured the win, fans got a babyface victory, and even if they almost immediately started chanting for CM Punk after the match came to an end, Survivor Series started off with a roar, not a whimper, and that's a pretty big win for Paul “Triple H” Levesque in and of itself.