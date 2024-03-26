When it comes to female empowerment within the WWE Universe, Becky Lynch is practically the poster girl.
From helping to lead the women's evolution as one of the four horsewomen, to headlining WrestleMania, and quite literally being “The Man” in the company as its most popular act for a wonderful period of time last decade, Lynch has benifitted from the changing landscape within WWE more than anyone else and has sung the promotion's praises for giving her the spotlight as a result.
But what happens when the man who pushed her to be taken just as seriously as the boys, Vince McMahon, gets accused of some incredibly horrible acts directed towards women? Well, Lynch was asked that very question by Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media Podcast and detailed just how hard it's been to have her perception of “grumpy old Granddad Vince” shattered forever.
“They are horrendous allegations. They are horrendous. It is so hard to listen to and reconcile with because you don't know that person. The person that I've experienced was like a Granddad. At times, a very grumpy Granddad, and one that you're frustrated with, but one that was so supportive of me and my family and of my career, and encouraging, and understanding,” Becky Lynch explained via Fightful. “Also, very responsible for the dream that I have. The fact that there is a WWE, and for allowing me to live my dream and meeting my husband and family. Then you hear this different side. You hear these allegations and it's hard to connect the two. In many ways, they feel like two different people. Trying to see him as one person, it's very hard. Very difficult to reconcile with.”
When Deitsch noted that such bombshell revelations may take some time to process, Lynch agreed, noting that it's very difficult to change perceptions over such a short period of time.
“No, it's not. It's very difficult. It's somebody that was so close to you and given you so much and you're a woman in this business who is so driven for change and so forward and ambitious in that,” Lynch noted. “You want to change this. You've got to do this. Then you hear these things, and you want everybody to have the experience that you have, and when they don't, it's heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking, and it's difficult, and it's not anything you want to hear about. It's just very hard. It's very hard when it's somebody that has been so close to you.”
Unfortunately for Lynch, it sounds like her experience with Mr. McMahon was very different from plenty of other people, incluidng Janel Grant, the woman who filed the lawsuit in the first place. While the women's revolution will forever be looked at as a positive for not just WWE but wrestling as a whole, it's not going to overshadow the wrong McMahon has done.
Becky Lynch is sad that Roux will have to see Seth Rollins beat up Maui.
Elsewhere on her book promotional tour, Becky Lynch discussed her husband's big match against The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, which is set to headline Night 1 of the “Showcase of the Immortals.
Asked about the prospects of her daughter Roux having to watch Daddy beat up one of her favorite movie stars, Lynch noted that it'll be hard, but they will get through it as a family.
“She hasn't seen the ‘Tooth Fairy'. I have to explain that to myself because I think that is my favorite Rock movie. I love that movie. That movie rocked, no pun intended,” Becky Lynch told Adrian Hernandez via Fightful. “But the Maui thing, she got to meet Maui, too. I got to introduce her to Maui. She got to meet The Rock, and he was so kind to her and sang ‘You're Welcome' to her. So it's gonna be hard for her knowing that her dad's going to beat up Maui, but we'll get through it. We'll get through it as a family [family]. These are the hard conversations that you don't know that you're going to have to have with your children when you become a mother, and you're a wrestler.”
Unfortunately for Roux, if she's been a fan of a huge fan of The Rock's cinematic work and regularly watches the product, she's already had some of that mystique shattered over the past few weeks, as the big guy from Moana wasn't dropping F-bombs as he rubbed Cody Rhodes' blood on a customized weight belt in the animated Disney musical. Fortunately, Rollins and company will get their chance at revenge in just over a week.