After coming out to the defense of his friend Jey Uso, during the main event of RAW, Cody Rhodes found himself in a one-on-one battle for the ages against the “Final Boss” of WWE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “The People's Champion” who threatened the “American Nightmare” during his promo during the opening segment of the show.
Though Rhodes held his own for a few minutes, taking blows from multiple trashcans, by the end of the show's final segment, he was being rag-dolled around by one of the biggest heels in the business today, landing an impromptu promo from one of the best talkers in the business as he bled onto the Chicago concrete.
“Get up, boy! The Rock is the ‘Final Boss.' You wanna run your mouth? You wanna be a hero, huh? The Rock got your hero, The Rock has got your hero right here you son of a b**ch. Look at you now, look at him, Chicago, look at your hero. World, look at your hero. How about I get you back up and Mama Rhodes, look at your son. The Rock's got a special gift for you, Mama Rhodes. Rock's got a special gift for you,” The Rock shouted to Cody Rhodes and the WWE Universe watching from home.
“That's right, that's right, here's what happens. Look at you now, look at you now. Now world, you wanna know why The Rock is the ‘Final Boss?' Did you think for one single solitary second that The Rock was going to let this piece of trash talk s**t? Not by a long shot. Because at the end of the day, all you ‘Cody Crybabies,' to him, to Mama Rhodes, to everybody: at the end of the day, it didn't have to be like this, but it is like this now because of him! Of Cody Rhodes! He stuck his nose in The Rock's business, and the prophecy has come true.”
Running his hand against Rhodes' blood face in the parking lot, The Rock retrieved a weight belt from around his waist and began to rub the blood on it.
“Look at this, look at this, look at you, oh, look at you! Mama Rhodes, look at him. Now Mama Rhodes, I got a special gift for you, look at this now, here's your belt. The Rock is a man of his word, he said he's going to put your son's blood on this belt, and at WrestleMania, your son's blood and your tears, there it is,” The Rock declared. “At the end of the day, Mama Rose, I want you to look at your boy. Look at your boy, look at the blood! Mama Rhodes, at WrestleMania, this is going to be happening to your son. Your son's blood on Johnson's hands. Your Daddy talked about hard times, he doesn't know about hard times, but you're going to talk about hard times, boy. You don't know about hard times, The Rock is going to learn you about hard times for life. The Rock and Cody Rhodes hard times, cuz this is what happens when you f**k with the ‘Final Boss!' Look at your son, Mama Rhodes. It didn't have to be this way, but now, this is the only way.”
Will The Rock's prophecy come to pass at WrestleMania 40? Or will Rhodes, with the crowd at his back, find the strength within to beat The Rock and Roman Reigns to come out of the “Showcase of the Immortals” as a champion? Fans will have to wait for next weekend to find out.
CM Punk knows he will cross paths with The Rock one day.
Discussing his big return to the WWE Universe on RAW in Chicago in a WWE Ditial Exclusive segment with Cathy Kelley, CM Punk noted that he wouldn't have missed the show for the world, as he loves to be around his fans in the “Second City.”
“It did. I’m obviously injured. I’m not 100%, I’m not medically cleared, and if feel when I come here, and there’s 16,000-plus people, and you’re responsible for a lot of them being there, this place is sold-out, they’re hanging from the rafters,” Punk noted in a WWE Digital Exclusive via Fightful. “I feel such a responsibility to want to give them a show, and I can’t right now because I’ve paid the price of being a professional wrestler since I was 15. But I felt I gave them a little bit of that guy. I gave them that CM Punk that they know and love, that they want to see, that dangerous guy on the microphone.”
Asked about the return of The Rock to the WWE Universe, Punker references that he knows “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” very well and is sure that they will “cross paths” in the not-too-distant future.
“I’m glad. I’m glad Rock’s back,” The Rock noted. “It’s good to see that he knows his role, and he’s kept his mouth shut. Anything goes here in this new era of WWE. Me being back, I’m gonna cross paths with everybody sooner or later.”
Oh snap, are we going to see CM Punk-The Rock once more at some point in the future, with the “Best in the World” giving the “Brahma Bull” another chance to box with God? I mean, probably not any time soon, but hey, the seeds are now planted; let's see if they sprout.