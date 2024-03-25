Becky Lynch isn't worried about main eventing WrestleMania 40. She will take on Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley for the title.
However, much has been made about the match card. While there are two nights of the Showcase of the Immortals, there are still limited slots and only one main event per night. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes will main event on the second night, ultimately closing out the show.
And now, it appears a star-studded tag team match consisting of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Reigns taking on Seth Rollins (Lynch's husband) and Rhodes will main event the first night. That leaves matches like Iyo Sky vs. Bayley and Ripley vs. Lynch out of the marquee spot.
This doesn't both Lynch, though. In fact, Lynch, a former WrestleMania main eventer, would rather open the show. Speaking to ClutchPoints ahead of the release of her memoir, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, Lynch revealed she isn't bothered by the card order.
“Nah, man, I'm not worried about card order,” Lynch quickly said. “I would love to open the show. I would love that. I've never opened WrestleMania before.
“And to open this one, as big as it is in Philadelphia, I'm just putting that out there. [laughs] It would be pretty cool, because if it's not the main event, I always want to be the opening spot — it's always a great place on the card because people are so excited,” she continued.
To be clear, Lynch wants to open the first night. Doing so would allow Lynch the luxury of getting her stress out of the way to watch her husband in the main event.
As for her WrestleMania 40 gear, Lynch promised her attire would “tie in with the book.”
Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley
Becky Lynch has a tall task in front of her at WrestleMania 40. She takes on Rhea Ripley, Women's World Champion. Lynch earned the opportunity by winning the women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth last month.
Rhea Ripley is one of the fastest-rising stars in the WWE. She has held the NXT Women's Championship, NXT UK Women's Championship, the Women's Tag Team Championship (with Nikki A.S.H.), and the RAW Women's Championship in her young career.
Additionally, she won the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the match first and outlasted 29 other women to earn a shot at Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship (now Women's World Championship). The two had a barnburner of a match on the first night of WrestleMania 39. She has held the title since.
Becky Lynch is no stranger to accomplishments. She's a former Royal Rumble winner and was the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion. Lynch has won the title three more times and has won the Raw Women's Championship (now the WWE Women's Championship) twice.