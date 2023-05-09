A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

“Booker T” rapper Bad Bunny turned in the performance of the night at Backlash when he worked an absolute heater of a match opposite Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight.

Dubbed the “co-main event” of the show despite going on third-to-last, Bunito and Priest went to war for the better part of half an hour, with reinforcements serving as a palate cleanser mid-way through the proceedings. But should Bunny and Priest have gone on last at the show they were on the poster for? In the opinion of actual Booker T, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator, the answer to that question is a resounding yes, as he noted on his Hall of Fame Podcast.

“You gotta understand when the crowd is gonna be at its peak, and that was when Bad Bunny was gonna come out,” Booker T said via Fightful. “Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico, I don’t care who you got on the card, that’s the main event [laughs]. You can’t miss that moment. Well, you shouldn’t miss that moment, but yeah, I get it. I totally understand, and I agree 100%”.

Booker also commented on the show as a whole, stating that Puerto Rico delivered in a major way.

“It being in Puerto Rico, it just had a certain feel to it, letting those guys get their flowers, letting those fans really cheer for those guys, really make the guys feel a certain way,” Booker T said.

“Savio Vega has been in this business for what seems like forever, and he’s still out there doing it, and the fans, that’s that nostalgic moment. Total celebrity versus WWE superstar match, and then the star pulled it off. Big ups to Bunny going out there and getting it done, but there’s no way Bad Bunny could have gotten it done without someone like Damian Priest going out there and really making that guy look a certain way in the middle of that ring. So I gotta give Damian Priest big, big props.”

Is Booker correct? Should Bunny have been afforded the main event spot over a sub-10-minute match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, especially now that the match looks more like a setup for future efforts than the culmination of their feud? Most definitely, but hey, at least Bunny and Priest delivered the good to the fans at home – Doordash would be proud.

Booker T finally explains his infamous NXT Doordash order.

Speaking of Doordash, Booker T infamously was captured ordering Doordash during Indi Hartwell’s farewell speech on NXT before her call-up to RAW. When asked about the situation on his podcast, Booker finally opened up about not only whether or not the video was legit but what he likes to order on the foot delivery brand.

“It was the end of the show, the show was over. That had nothing to do with me,” Booker said via Wrestle Zone. “I knew I was gonna be exiting the building shortly after. I wanted my meal hot and ready to go when I got there. What’s the problem with that? [laughs] It’s a d**n shame, man. People, man.”

Booker was then asked by his co-host what he ordered, and the two-time Hall of Famer not only gave up his order but provided fans with another recommendation for Cracker Barrel too.

“I got chicken parm from Fridays,” Booker T explained. “I got chicken parm, with some shrimp on the side, with a little Jack Daniels barbecue sauce. I made sure they brought the Frank’s Red Hot to go on it as well. That was actually my second meal back in the country. I had Cracker Barrel earlier, and I had the meatloaf, since you guys want to know what I’m eating. It was off the chain, too. It was so good.”

Could Booker T have waited until the end of Hartwell’s segment to order his Chicken Parm? Yes. Should Booker T have waited until after Hartwell’s segment to order his food? Yes, as it only lasted about seven minutes, give or take. But in the end, Booker did what he needed to do in the segment and sent Hartwell and the fans home happy with a fantastic one-liner to end the evening on a high note.

“Good for Indi Hartwell. I made sure that I got the last note that I had to say, which was, ‘When a man loves a woman, it’s a beautiful thing.’ That’s all I need to say in that segment,” Booker said. “The camera wasn’t on me.”