A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

In a somewhat curious decision, WWE decided to book Cody Rhodes versus Brock Lesnar – named a co-main event of Backlash before the show – as the final match at Backlash, with the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny versus Damian Priest booked fifth, and Sami Zay, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle versus The Bloodline sandwiched between them as the penultimate effort.

But why? Did the company want to guarantee that Bunny and Priest got their full time, with Rhodes and Lesnar able to shorten or lengthen their match if need be? Honestly, it’s impossible to know, but on a card with huge spots, massive pops, and more than a few returning fan favorites from Puerto Rico, it’s hard to imagine anything from this match having the same staying power as the lWo and company lifting up Bunito after a kitchen sink victory.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Attacking Lesnar before the bell even rang, Rhodes delivered arguably his hardest-hitting effort as a member of the WWE roster, especially this time around, throwing everything he had “The Beast’s” way, including punching him in the face on multiple occasions after an exposed turnbuckle left Lesnar bleeding from the forehead. Though the match didn’t have the best finish, with Lesnar locking his opponent in a Kimura before Rhodes was able to roll him up into a cradle, in the end, the match accomplished what Paul “Triple H” Levesque wanted it to do, continue the story and keep his chances of becoming a world champion, either the WWE World Heavyweight Champion or the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, alive.