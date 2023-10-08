After watching Jaquine Wilde and Cruz del Toro suffer totally legitimate, not Kayfabe injuries on the final SmackDown before Fastlane, Rey Mystero and Santos Escobar found themselves at a severe disadvantage heading into WWE's first Premium Live Event of the fall.

Sure, the duo weren't completely out of luck, as they do have a few other allies across the WWE Universe, from Dragon Lee to Tony D'Angello and his Family down in NXT, but Mysterio assured Escobar and Zelina Vega that he had someone in mind to fill their fallen faction mates' shoes and even if he didn't pick up the call on Friday night, the WWE Hall of Famer was sure they could count on his friend.

Taking the ring for a two-on-one match against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, Escobar was taken out of action early on, leading to Mysterio having to take the brunt of their foes' offense until someone, anyone, came to his aid or the game met its conclusion.

Fortunately for Mysterio, his call came through, and none other than Carlito, the four-time WWE champion who came to the aid of LWO in Bad Bunny's match with Damian Priest at BackLash, ran down to the ring to hot tag his way through the heels on the way to a babyface victory for the lucha legend and company in Indianapolis.

Is Carlito back back after Fastlane? Only time will tell, but after providing some big manpower to a faction of cruiserweights, it's clear LWO could use a good apple like “Caribbean Cool” in their ranks.