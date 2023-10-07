Though it's become somewhat overshadowed by Tuesday's edition of NXT, a show fans have joked has a WrestleMania-esque card, Fastlane has officially landed in the WWE Universe, and fans are beyond hyped to see how the first proper Premium Live Event of the fall shakes out.

With just five matches booked for the show, including three title matches but just one singles bout, what the card lacks in volume it makes up for in high-level talent, with many of the promotion's top guns vying for bragging rights, momentum, and, most importantly of all, title belts in front of a sold-out crowd.

And the best part, because it's a WWE PLE, it's never been easier to watch the show, as the company's deal with Peacock will allow fans to watch the show for pennies on the dollar versus what other promotions charge on Pay-Per-View.

How to Watch WWE Fastlane

Stream: Peacock



Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT



3. Will Jade Cargill debut at Fastlane?

When WWE very publicly announced that they'd signed former AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill to a multi-year contract, it left like only a matter of time before she debuted for the promotion one way or another.

Could that happen at Fastlane?

With only one women's match booked for the Premium Live Event, with Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and IYO SKY all vying for the Women's World Championship, there are a few avenues that WWE could take to introduce “That B**ch.”

They could give her the Ronda Rousey treatment, booking her not to wrestle but instead sit in the audience as an interested observer. With Flair, Asuka, and SKY all viable first foes for the former AEW standout, having her “scout” the competition could make for a good PLE, assuming the promotion wants to debut her on SmackDown.

Alternatively, Cargill could somehow insert herself into the match, maybe as some sort of weird Money in the Bank-style shinanigans or maybe instead by having Bayley announce that SKY could wrestle again, making reference to how Jade lost the TBS Championship in AEW.

Either way, expect Cargill representation on the show.

2. Will Cody Rhodes become a Tag Team Champion?

When Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, he had one goal in mind: Winning the WWE Championship his father never could.

Now, sure, could Rhodes have pursued other, um, roads along the way since returning at WrestleMania 38? Sure, there's little reason to believe he couldn't be United States or even Intercontinental Champion right now if he so desired, but through it all, Rhodes has been solely focused on getting himself back in the ring with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and has crafted a resume designed to make that an attractive option to Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

And yet, at Fastlane, Rhodes will be wrestling for his second-ever championship of this current run, teaming with Jey Uso, the man who helped cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SoFi Stadium back in April against Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Does it make sense for Rhodes to become a Tag Team Champion in October of 2023? Debatable; if the goal remains to get him to WrestleMania 40 for the main event against Reigns, then such a detour may only make sense if Uso were to turn heel in the next few months. Then again, if the goal is to get Jey against Jimmy at WrestleMania 40 as well, maybe a short but sweet title run that ends with The Bloodline recapturing the titles, or at least messing with their defense, could add fuel to both men's fires while allowing them to defend the titles on both brands. Interesting options either way.

As Women’s World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE returns to take stock of #TheJudgmentDay’s issues, the dark faction and @jd_mcdonagh have a volatile confrontation with Jey Uso and @CodyRhodes that leads to an explosive Undisputed Tag Team Title Match at #WWEFastlane. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Zg2KFQVUv2 — WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2023

1. What happens with John Cena at Fastlane?

And last but not least, the most interesting question of all: What happens with John Cena at Fastlane?

Booked for a tag team match with LA Knight against The Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman has already proven that he is willing to pull out all of the stops to secure a win, even having the Judgment Day interfere on the faction's behalf by the authorization of the Tribal Chief, even if Rhodes and Jey were able to slide in for the save on SmackDown.

Assuming this is the main event of the show, however, it's hard to imagine a world where that is a possibility at this show, leading to the potential for a four, maybe even five-on-one situation in Indiana.