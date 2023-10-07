After weeks of anticipation, WWE is officially taking the express lane to Indianapolis for its first proper main roster Premium Live Event of the fall, Fastlane.

With three titles on the line, grudge matches on the books, and at least one surprise in store for fans regarding who will be the final member in the LWO's match against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, fans will be in for plenty of interesting angles over the course of the five-match card, even if the show lacks the sort of top-tier singles matches fans have come to expect from such a high-profile show.

How will it all shake out? Only time will tell, but needless to say, Fastlane is gonna be bold in Indiana.

Get ready for an incredible night at #WWEFastlane where @WWERollins defends the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against @ShinsukeN in a Last Man Standing Match, @JohnCena teams with @RealLAKnight to take on #TheBloodline, and more! pic.twitter.com/8hy1uHoTXm — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2023

3. Dragon Lee joins the LWO at Fastlane

When WWE announced that Lashley and the Street Profits were going to wrestle a six-man tag bout against the LWO, it always felt like another shoe was going to drop.

Now sure, technically, LWO could have widdled their talent base down from four to three in order to compete in the match, but who would end up on the sidelines? Would Mysterio sit out the match since he's the United States Champion? Or how about Santos Escobar? He's no stranger to injury angles, so maybe the Profits would take him out to add fuel to the faction's fire? And what about the tag team of Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro? Could WWE consider splitting them up for the match?

Well, as it turns out, both Wilde and del Toro are out of action with totally not Kayfabe injuries, leading to Mysterio having to call in a favor to fill out his side of the Vs. symbol.

Who will that performer be? Dragon Lee, it's probably Dragon Lee.

After putting on a star-making performance against Dominik Mysterio in his main roster debut, Lee has captured the hearts and imaginations of the WWE Universe, going from an afterthought of AEW's version of La Faccion Ingobernable to the next heir to Rey Mysterio over the course of a single match. If he can show up and show out against Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford, it will go a long way in defining the faction's success and his place in it.

2. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso become WWE Tag Team Champ… again

When Cody Rhodes “brought” Jey Uso back to WWE and onto the RAW roster at Payback, was the plan always to link the duo up in order to send them at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and Damian Priest? Maybe yes, maybe no, but for one reason or another, this is the path the promotion is looking to take with two of their top singles stars in this lull period between SummerSlam and the Royal Rumble, and in a weird way, it actually sort of makes sense.

Think about it: Priest is a WWE Tag Team Champion, but he's also Señor Money in the Bank, and eventually, that's going to have to become a more prominent part of the promotion's weekly storytelling. By putting a wedge between Balor and Priest, maybe involving JD McDonagh, the “Archer of Infamy” could go out on his own ever so slightly, giving the promotion ambiguity about his future while keeping the Judgment Day very much in the running for WarGames later this year, all the while allowing Rhodes and Uso to appear on RAW and SmackDown week-in and week-out for good measure. If putting over Rhodes and Uso is the goal, then making them tag team champions once more is a solid option.

1. Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura deliver a Fastlane snoozefest

When news broke that Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura were going to wrestle at Payback, fans were hyped; Rollins said all of the right things about the “King of Strong Style's” New Japan pedigree and looked like he was planning to head down the King's Road for a brutal, hard-hitting slugfest.

Instead, the match was largely viewed as underwhelming, especially when compared to the Cage and Streetfights also booked on the show at Payback, leading to questions about the feud's long-term viability.

So, did WWE learn its lesson and find a way to make this rematch more entertaining, leaning on the more modern New Japan style that made Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega into two of the highest-regarded wrestlers of this era? No, unfortunately, WWE learned the opposite lesson and instead decided to book the duo in a Last Man Standing match, the sort of bout that can get rather boring even if booked perfectly.

Could Nakamura and Rollins shock the world with a fun, hard-hitting bout that goes down in history? Sure. Could Priest run out and cash in his belt, taking the title from an already beaten down “Visionary?” Only time will tell, but after watching the first bout, it's hard to imagine this Fastlane match will be more exciting than the last one.