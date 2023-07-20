After taking an ugly loss to Erik, Ivar, and Valhalla in a Viking Rules match on RAW, it looked like the feud between The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy was over… or was it? Byron Saxton took it upon himself to find out his asked Chad Gable, Maxxine Dupri, and Otis if they still want to mix it up with their recent rivals on RAW TALK. The team's answers, unsurprisingly, was fascinating.

“Over? Van Halen, Valhalla, Viking Raiders, whatever you call yourselves,” Otis said. “Woman with the horns, you don’t take the Alpha Queen’s jacket, okay? You don’t take anything from the Alpha Academy.”

“That’s right, Byron; yeah, they might have won the Viking Rules match, but in my mind, we’re still taking home the ultimate prize, baby,” Chad Gable added.

“And you know what?” Maxxine Dupri noted. “The pain was worth it for this jacket.”

“That’s right, but you guys made a little mistake because now, this is about a lot more than a jacket,” Gable noted. “You think we’re done with you? (No!) Otis, where are we taking this? (We’re taking this to overtime.) Yeah, baby, we’re gonna send them straight back to Narnia! Yeah!”

Welp, there you go, folks; The Viking Raiders aren't getting the Alpha Academy out of their beards any time soon, and Master Gable is already cooking up a plan to send the faction back to Narnia, assuming, of course, they've been there before. For better or worse, this feud isn't going away any time soon.