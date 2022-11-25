Published November 25, 2022

Thanksgiving is a day to get together, grab some food, and celebrate family, but what if you think your father is a no-good, deadbeat piece of you-know-what? Well, if you’re Dominik Mysterio and your father is Rey Mysterio, you bring your new female friend to dinner whether you’re invited or not – plus a WWE camera crew for good measure – and see what happens.

Things all began easily enough, with the younger Mysterio and Rhea Ripley rolling up to his father’s house in San Diego and banging on the door until Angie, the matriarch of the Mysterio family, opened the door. Rey followed shortly behind, and after turning away the couple from having dinner, Dom and Ripley broke through the door and gave the all-time great luchador a right proper beatdown – going so far as to smash a picture over Mysterios’ already injured leg before following that up with a mop hit on his leg so brutal that it literally broke his the handle.

Wishing Rey a happy holiday before making their exit, Dom and Ripley made it clear that even after moving from RAW to SmackDown to avoid having to compete with his son, the proprietor of the Mysterio family is never really going to be safe from the wrath of the Judgement Day until he takes care of the quartet once and for all, or at least gets his son out of the group before his mind can get further tainted by the evil ways of the Bullet Club’s founder. Does The OC need a luchador?

Rhea Ripley opens up about her relationship with Dominik Mysterio in WWE.

Speaking with Joeseph Staszewski of the New York Post in the leadup to Survivor Series WarGames, Ripley was asked about her relationship with Dominik, how it came to be, and how it has evolved and provided some insight into how he came into the Judgement Day oeuvre.

“Me and Dom Dom, we’re just going out there and we’re having fun,” Ripley said. “We’re being menaces to society and just going out there and doing whatever we want. We’ve definitely put our own spice onto it. This all just started from me wearing an “I’m Your Papi” shirt. I knew that I was coming back and I knew I wanted to screw with Ray on his (25th) anniversary. I was like you know what, I’m going to order this shirt and wear it on TV and that was it pretty much.”

“After that it kind of like stuck and it created this whole story that’s been going on that eventually ended up with Dom joining The Judgement Day. A lot of it is us going out there and just having fun, not really taking anything too seriously and knowing we want to go out there and screw with people and their train of thought.”

If Ripley’s goal and the goal of Judgement Day as a whole is to screw with people whenever they take the stage, that mission had very much been accomplished, as the group gets booed every time they step into a building, albeit for the right reasons, not the wrong ones that plagued the group in their early run. With Ripley emerging as the clear breakout performer of the group thanks to her tough gal persona and ability to quite literally power slam giants like Luke Gallows, Staszewski asked what it was like to get this groundswell of support from fans both in person and online.

“It’s something that we haven’t seen (in WWE) since pretty much Chyna. So it’s cool that I get to be that person,” Ripley replied. “I still get to present this sort of dominance about myself without having a full-blown match. I get to hit the guys. I get to go out there and pick them up to show everyone who the hell I am without actually having the bell ring and being in the ring. It’s cool to see how everything has been evolving over the last few months. I feel like this is the start of a new era in WWE where we can get caught up with the guys. That could possibly lead to something, I don’t know. I’m hoping for it.”

While only time will tell how Ripley’s story will progress moving forward, whether that includes another run with the RAW Women’s Championship, a classic feud with Mia Yim, or just more outside-the-ring shenanigans, it’s clear “The Nightmare” is firmly a fixture of the WWE main roster moving forward and will continue to frustrate babyfaces – Rey Mysterio included – for a very long time.