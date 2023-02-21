Though things didn’t go the way The Judgement Day wanted at the Elimination Chamber, with Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest ending their respective matches with their shoulder on that mat, the faction isn’t in dire straights, as their “Nightmare” still has her ticket punched to WrestleMania after winning the Women’s Royal Rumble.

Afforded a chance to talk about her forthcoming match against Charlotte Flair in an interview with Byron Saxton, Ripley, with Dominik Mysterio in toe, sent a message to her soon-to-be WrestleMania 39 opponent.

“I am the best bloody woman here in the WWE and as for lessons being learned, the only lesson here is that Rhea Ripley doesn’t make the same mistake twice. So Charlotte Flair wants to put me in my place at WrestleMania? Then good, because my rightful place is standing on top of her crumbled Queendom and I walk out of WrestleMania the new Smackdown Women’s Champion.”

Afforded a chance to go face-to-face with Flair for the first time since winning the Royal Rumble back in January, Saxton asked “The Nightmare” about what she expects to say to her once-and-future in-ring rival.

“You’ll have to watch and find out, Byron,” Ripley said.

“You know, I think my dad has a match that Friday,” Mysterio added. “Why don’t I tag along with you and wish him good luck?”

Welp, there you go, folks; the blue brand is going to get a little more purple on Friday with the addition of two RAW stars, and the Road to WrestleMania is just heating up.