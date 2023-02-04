After finally taking care of Sonya Deville in their SmackDown-broadcasted rematch for the WWE SmackDown Women”s Championship, Megan Morant caught up with Charlotte Flair to see how she felt about Rhea Ripley declaring her intentions to wrestle the second-generation star at WrestleMania 39. Fortunately, Flair was down to talk but not before she shouted out Deville for her in-ring efforts from the middle of the show.

“Yes I will comment on that but I don’t want to gloss over tonight or Sonya Deville,” Flair said. “She fought me hard tonight and I respect her being so persistent. I see a lot of myself in her in regards to she believes that she deserves the opportunity and that she should be in my spot and she wants it and will do it at whatever cost and I get that she fights for what she wants and she put on one h*ll of a match tonight. Respect for Sonja Deville even though she can be annoying sometimes.”

“Rhea Ripley, I’m happy she chose me, and I’m proud of her for winning the Royal Rumble, going one through 30. I definitely think we have unfinished business but I might be her nightmare, right?”

Will Flair’s prediction come to fruition? Will she best Ripley yet again and retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship deep into the future? Or will Ripley prove her “Nightmare” nickname correct and settle the score against the “Queen” of WWE in the most important match of her career? Fans will find out soon enough.