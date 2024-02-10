Call him "DM Hunk," folks.

Drew McIntyre is an absolute menace.

Since fully throwing aside the idea of being a babyface in favor of embracing a new gimmick as the WWE Universe's biggest hater, McIntyre has rapidly become one of the more entertaining personalities on RAW or SmackDown, using his expansive on-mic time to talk about, well, pretty much anyone who gets in his way, from CM Punk, to Seth Rollins, and even the “American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, who he told to finish the story on the RAW before the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event.

So naturally, with seemingly everything going McIntyre's way, the “Scottish Warrior” decided to take a few minutes before his Elimination Chamber qualifying match with AJ Styles on SmackDown to take a victory lap of sorts, touting the success of his anti-CM Punk shirt and even debuting a new nickname that will have the “Second City Saint” fuming.

“I just wanted to say thank you, thank you all for showing to me, for proving to me with your wallets that you feel the same way I do about CM Punk. This shirt shot straight to the top of the charts, it started selling more than Punk's actual shirts, which is hilarious, so ‘DM Hunk' will make you a promise, Punk will not get a penny of the profits. Also people have been thanking me for last night, people are happy that Cody chose Roman Reigns! Remember when he won the Rumble and he was thinking about fufilling that promise? He was toying with our emotions, he was playing games, and on Monday I tried to reason with his verbally but he wouldn't answer. So I reasoned with him physically and what happened last night? He's gonna finish the story, you're welcome!” Drew McIntyre told the crowd in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“So I've saved WrestleMania, taken out Punk, Cody is gonna finish the story, what's the last thing? Save the World Title, and all I have to do is go through the top Superstars of WWE, win the Elimination Chamber, and ‘I'll finally have my moment at WrestleMania. And I will give you a champion you can be proud of, I will give you a champion that's bets for business.”

Fortunately for McIntyre or Drewstradamus, if you'd prefer, his prediction came true once more, as he beat Styles with a little help from an unwilling LA Knight and is now heading for Australia for an appearance in the Elimination Chamber. Considering his track record, it's safe to say folks can pencil – not ink – his name onto the card next to Seth Rollins if they so see fit.

AYOOOOO Drew McIntyre is calling himself “DM Hunk” while shitting on CM Punk LMAOOOO 😭😂😂 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kYev9KaAB0 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 10, 2024

Drew McIntyre vows to be the change RAW needs.

While fans who tuned into SmackDown were afforded a chance to see Drew McIntyre's declaration on Fox, savvy fans got to see a preview of his new mission statement on social media, where the “Scottish Warrior” cut one of his now-signature promos on how he plans to get RAW headed back in the right direction.

“Why don't we talk about that press conference then? Rock Roman Cody, was Seth there? I can't remember. No, no, he was there. Before I get to Seth, and I will get to Seth, let's talk about Cody. Well done! You finally found your balls and made the right call, good for you. It just took some McIntyre truth bombs and me beating your ass on Monday for playing games with everybody, but you go and finish that story, kid. Congratulations. Now, our World Heavyweight Champion. He came out on the stage, danced, said a whole bunch of nothing, and then stood by the side as the others talked down to him, talked down about the title, talked down about our locker room. The man's not the leader you think he is. I would never let anyone, not Cody, not The Rock, and certainly not Roman talk about my title in that way. Have some pride, mate. Take the attention,” Drew McIntyre shared on social media via Fightful.

“It's clear now more than ever, RAW needs a change. It's clear Seth isn't up to the job mentally, as well as physically, now. Pat McAfee even called Seth the bloody forgotten name and all of this at the start of the presser. Come on, lad. People have forgotten his name because he's allowed it. He's played the clown and he's been overshadowed. Enough is enough and it's time for a change. Last night was a bunch of chosen ones when the original Chosen One was left at home. I hope you're all seeing now that I'm the only person in this place who has been telling you the truth the entire time. The only one who has actually stuck by my convictions. There's a lot of moving parts going on right now, a lot of possible roads, but they all lead to the same destination. At WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre: World Heavyweight Champion.”

Was Rollins really the forgotten name in the WrestleMania 40 main event picture? Eh, it depends on your opinion; technically, he was in the main event of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event and even got into it on the mic with Roman Reigns for a minute, but he was swiftly pushed to the side when The Rock and Rhodes eventually made their way out onto the stage. Would McIntyre have fared better? Maybe yes, maybe no, but considering Rhodes has officially made his choice, there is an opening in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship picture for another big-time player at the top of the card. All things considered, why not give Drew the dub?