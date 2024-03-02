With WrestleMania 40 rapidly approaching, the WWE Universe has seen a number of its top babyfaces coming together in the pursuit of taking down The Bloodline for good, with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vowing to band together in an effort to end Roman Reigns' time at the top of the card once and for all. Now granted, this isn't the first time such a union was attempted, as Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and the Brawling Brutes tried to fight the faction plus Sami Zayn in a WarGames match at Survivor Series in 2023, but in the end, The Bloodline came out on top of that match, and the WWE Universe had to watch the faction remain on top for the next year and change heading into 2024.
Still, not everyone is on board with what Rollins and Rhodes have cooking, as McIntyre is looking to very much focus on what he's doing on RAW instead of forming the “Bloodline Avengers” with his fellow babyfaces – if you can even call him a babyface – in the pursuit of a moral victory for the WWE Universe and a very tangible win for the “American Nightmare” in the main event of Day 2 of WrestleMania 40, as he noted in an appearance on The Bump.
“When I'm world champion, I will not give a darn. I'm trying really hard not to swear today. I don't give a d**n what's going on at SmackDown when I'm world champion,” Drew McIntyre told The Bump via Fightful. “I didn't enunciate my words clearly [on RAW], but what I said was, if SmackDown's on fire, I don't care if they're on their knees, begging for my help. I would not pee on them to put that fire out. My responsibility is to my people on RAW. It's that simple. His argument, he's trying to put together some Avenger team or something. If you look up that one scene with Wolverine, when he's asked to assist in the battle, his reaction, that's pretty much where Drew McIntyre's at if you're asking for my help.”
Should McIntyre bite the bullet and side with Rhodes and Rollins, assisting in the suggested tag team match set to headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 to avoid a Bloodline Rules match on Night 2? Maybe yes, maybe no, but if his goal is to become the World Heavyweight Champion, watching Rollins get worked over by The Rock and Roman Reigns the night before his own title match is a pretty good way to stack the odds in his favor.
Drew McIntyre has an answer to fans asking for “Broken Dreams.”
Elsewhere in his appearance on The Bump, Drew McIntyre was asked about the question fans have been asking him for well over a year: when is his old theme song, “Broken Dreams,” coming back?
While McIntyre is no stranger to this question, as he mentioned the idea of bringing it back around Clash at the Castle, in the end, the decision isn't his to make, and as a result, fans should be harassing a very different person about making the change.
“Wow, that's the first time I've ever heard that question (laughs). I get that question literally every day. I'm not exaggerating. Every single day. I'm always asked about it. We had a little tease at Clash at the Castle. The cool thing about it was, the fans sang along, as I knew they would because I've talked about it for so long,” Drew McIntyre told The Bump via WrestleTalk.
“I always tell everybody learn the lyrics to ‘Broken Dreams' because when it happens, you better know them. What's the Cody thing? You better get ready to learn the lyrics to ‘Kingdom', so you better get ready to learn the lyrics to ‘Broken Dreams'.
“When it does happen, and it'd be cool if we get a little teaser at Mania. I don't know if it suits the character right now, but instead of tagging me, start tagging Triple H. He's made it very clear on the show that he's the man in charge, so tag his arse to death, saying we want a version of ‘Broken Dreams,' and I'm sure it will happen.”
Should WWE bring back “Broken Dreams?” In a word, yes; while McIntyre's current theme is recognizable, as few other performers come out to the ring to the sound of war drums and bagpipes, in the end, “Broken Dreams” is his song in the opinion of many fans and considering his current place in the WWE Universe, it's a much more fitting, as what is this current run about other than making good on broken dreams?