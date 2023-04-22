A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

While taking part in a social media Q&A for WWE to help promote NXT‘s forthcoming “Premium Televised Event,” The Spring Breakin’, Grayson Waller was asked a pretty simple question by Twitter user Warren Rath, “if you could make your mark by facing one of the greatest in WWE history, past or present, who would it be? .” Unsurprisingly, the “Arrogant Aussie” set his sights high and shot his shot at “The Great One,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Now most people talk about dream matches, but I feel I’m going to answer this a little bit differently, because what I’m picturing right now is, can you imagine, in one ring, Grayson Waller and The Rock?” Waller asked with a grin. “‘The Great One,’ one of the best talkers of all time. Give us both a microphone and let us cook! Oh, you want to talk burn after burn after burn? I don’t think it could be better than that. So I think Grayson Waller vs. The Rock in a little talking segment, that’s ratings, lad.”

Whoa, do you know what? That would be ratings, lad; Waller is such a good talker he put Shawn Michaels to shame on his own darn show and has remained just as hot as he’s ever been on NXT despite only having one televised win this year. Get him in the ring with “The Burhma Bull,” give the duo a reasonable amount of time to cook, maybe as an interruption, maybe in some form of a back-and-forth debate, and in the end, let “The Great One” hit him with a People’s Elbow or Rock Bottom to send the crowd home happy. Granted, that would probably have to come on RAW or SmackDown, as “The Rock” isn’t a man known for his time on NXT, but do you know what, with the WWE Draft rapidly approaching, it’s worth wondering if either brand – and whoever does the drafting – will take a flyer on “The Heartbreak Man” and bring his unique brand of arrogant machismo to the main roster. If it brings a “The Rock” appearance to television, the answer is a resounding yes.

Kevin Kelly discussing his on-screen dynamic with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Speaking of Johnson, Kevin Kelly, the former WWE broadcaster-turned-New Japan Pro Wrestling head commentator, recently sat down with the Insiders Edge Podcast to discuss a plethora of topics, including his on-screen dynamic and overall relationship with “The Most Electrifying Man in all of Entertainment.” Though they haven’t worked together in a very long time, for Kelly, his segments with Johnson remain some of the most memorable of his career, and, as a result, he’s’ proud of his work as “The Rock’s” on-screen foil.

“Sometimes we would walk through what was going to be the bit, ‘and then I’ll cut you off here.’ I didn’t necessarily know what the cutoff would be,” Kelly said via Fghtful. “He would say, ‘If I ask you a question, answer it this way.’ Pretty much, that was about it. I would say, ‘I’m going to ask a question.’ I had a motivation. I wanted to ask a pertinent question, and I wanted The Rock to finally say, ‘Kevin, The Rock has been giving you a hard time all these months. The Rock wants to let you know you’re doing a hell of a job, that’s a great question,’ then he gives the answer. That’s what I worked for every time. I’ve got this question nailed down, I’m proper, I’m prepared, I’m on time. I’m waiting anxiously outside The Rock’s locker room, and when we come back, we’ll hear from ‘The Great One’ himself. I get to ask a question, and when he would put up the hand and stop me, it was a soul crusher. The zing, I would be unaware of it because I was so crestfallen that I didn’t get to ask my question. I’m Elmer Fudd stepping on the rake every week and smashing into my face. That was my job. I was the foil for him.”

Despite being fired from WWE in 2003 and having developed one heck of a resume as a commentator away from The Fed, calling all of Kenny Omega’s five-plus star matches with Kazuchika Okada in New Japan from 2017-18, Kelly’s time in WWE serving as the Elmer Fudd to Johnson’s Bugs Bunny remain some of the highlights of his career and clearly hold a special place in the commentator’s heart. Though their paths may never cross again, those memories will live on “Then, Now, Together, Forever.”