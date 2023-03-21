A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

While most fans are eagerly counting down the minutes until WrestleMania 39, when the entire WWE Universe descends on Los Angeles to put on two of the biggest shows of the year in terms of audience and proverbial weight, it’s important to remember that “The Showcase of the Immortals” isn’t the only show happening in town; and no, this isn’t a primer to discuss all of the indie shows booked across LA County to ring in the month of April. That’s right, before 70,000-plus fans fill up SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Shawn Michaels will be welcoming fans a few minutes West to the Crypto.com Arena to watch Superstars-in-training like Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Grayson Waller work their biggest show of the year at Stand and Deliver.

With a match booked against NXT legend-turned-Raw roster man Johnny Gargano already on the books in a fight for “The Heartbreak Kid’s” honor, it would make sense for Waller to continue to build up the hype for the bout, and make sure fans tune into Peacock for the early outing.

Hey, if Gargano is willing to invade Waller’s house, aka NXT, why wouldn’t “The Australian Miz” return the favor and spend his Monday night causing a little good trouble ahead of the most important match of his career to date? Well, as it turns out, Waller hinted at that very scenario on social media, where he tweeted out “big plans tonight” with a shush emoji at 9:09 am, to which, USA Network responded with three eyeball emojis.

What gives? Was Waller, and more importantly, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, really willing to commit to a segment on RAW to a feud on NXT, legitimizing the match in a massive way and reintroducing Waller to a RAW audience who potentially haven’t seen him since December of 2021?

Nope, as it turns out, Waller’s big plans included… well, why don’t you read it for yourself.

“Btw, my plans tonight involve getting sushi with this absolute smokeshow of a brunette, sitting in the jacuzzi after, and not giving Johnny Comic Book any more of my clout. If he wants to see me, he can come to my show #IAMNXT.”

Welp, there you go, folks; “Waller Watch” is officially off, and unless he’s got a serious swerve up his sleeve, it would appear there will not be an impromptu edition of The Grayson Waller Effect on the very same show as the debut of ImPaulsive TV. *Sigh* oh well, at least fans won’t have to wait too long to see what Waller has up his sleeve, as NXT will come to fans on the very same channel at the very same time on Tuesday.

Grayson Waller wants to win the United States Title for a very specific reason.

While Waller still has plenty of things he wants to accomplish in NXT, with the NXT World Championship still very much his top priority, the Sydney, Australia native has another goal in mind heading in the not-too-distant future: the United States Championship, which is currently held by Austin Theory on RAW.

Why? Well, because Waller wants to throw its legacy away in order to chart a new course with a Land Down Under-themed title, as he explained on the Roasted podcast.

“If there’s an opportunity to be on that show, it would be a dream itself. I rep my country, I rep Australia every time I wrestle,” Waller said via Fightful. “It’s on my gear. I do that for a reason. Just because I left Australia doesn’t mean I left that behind. My dream is to wrestle in Australia, whether that’s in Sydney at Acer Arena [Qudos Bank Arena] or MCG [Melbourne Cricket Ground], they’ve talked about a big stadium in Perth. To wrestle somewhere that I’ve been to watch cricket, to watch rugby, to actually perform there would be massive. It doesn’t matter who I’m against. The one thought I did have, which would be a beautiful thing, is if I could win the United States Champion in Australia and then convert that championship into the Australian Championship. That would be a beautiful thing. I see that American flag, and it doesn’t excite me. It doesn’t rep me. I don’t want to have it as the US belt, I want to turn it into the Australian Championship. That’s my plan.”

Will Waller eventually become a champion on the main roster? More likely than not, yes; it’s been reported in the past that WWE is very high on Grayson Waller, and nothing he’s done over the last six or so months should have dampened that excitement one bit. Whether he renames the title after his home country, however, remains to be seen, as plenty of non-Americans like Edge and Sheamus have held the United States Championship, many of whom have far greater pull than Waller.