After being one of the most consistently utilized performers on the WWE Universe in 2022, becoming the youngest United States Champion in the promotion's history and even winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match despite not even being booked for the match heading into the show, Austin Theory has sort of fallen off in 2023, right? Sure, he spent the majority of the year as the United States Champion, handed Edge what could be his final singles loss with the promotion, and even wrestled John Cena at WrestleMania, but after being on RAW all the time, he was barely featured on SmackDown following the 2023 WWE Draft, which is never good news for a champion.

Goodness, things got so bad for poor Theory that he had to wrestle in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam instead of defending his title, a match he lost without much fanfare at all.

So, did Theory lose all of his momentum heading into his match with Rey Mysterio, a match that also ended his United States Championship reign? In Theory's opinion, the answer to that question is a resounding no, but he can understand why some people may hold that opinion after watching how his spring and summer shook out, as he noted to Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves on After the Bell.

“I think for myself, as long as I had that United States Championship, whether it came to being at TV or a premium live event or actual live events, I always showed up and did exactly what I needed to do,” Austin Theory said via WrestleZone. “I always put everything that I have into what I’m doing. So for me, I’ve constantly been working. Since WrestleMania, things don’t feel like they’ve slowed down for me. I feel like I’ve been at it. And sure, maybe from an outside eye, people see things differently. But for me, I’m just going. I’m like a rocket. I’m still shooting up.”

So why, fans may wonder, does Theory hold that opinion? Well, because he feels as though he's grown as a performer since, even if it hasn't been quite so obvious to the fans watching along at home.

“Honestly, just being more myself and really trusting when I feel that something’s right,” Theory said. “I’m not trying to get too many opinions, and I’m not confusing myself. Honestly, when I feel it right here, I gotta go for it, and that’s something that I’ve realized a lot lately that’s so true.”

Are fans seeing a new Theory on SmackDown? From an outside perspective, eh, not really, as everything from his mannerisms to his entitlement was on full display when he basically begged Adam Pearce to give him back his United States Championship because his loss “wasn't fair,” but in the end, who knows; maybe when Theory goes 0-2 against Mysterio he'll start to change things up in a meaningful way.

Austin Theory vows that the third time is the charm for the United States Title.

Stopping by the SmackDown LowDown for a special interview with Cathy Kelley following his big win over LA Knight, Austin Theory was asked what he plans to do differently when he gets in the ring with Rey Mysterio once more, now knowinng that he, not Santos Escobar, will be his opponent.

Never one to tune down a chance to talk about his favorite subject, himself, Theory took shots at Mysterio, Escobar, and even Adam Pearce before vowing that this time will be different.

“I secured a win tonight? Of course I did, but did I have to? No, I was already the number one contender. I was disrespected last week not only by Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio but Adam Pearce. That's the guy that's running this place, right? How disrespectful. Not only to a United States Champion but the greatest United States Champion. And that's not just something that I say, that's something that I live every single day. So do you know what's going to happen now? I'm gonna become the United States Champion for a third time, just like you, Rey Mysterio. The only thing is, I'm not gonna be stopped. And what I do next, well, you'll just have to wait and see.”

Will the third time be the charm for Theory? Will he be able to overcome the odds, embrace the pressure, and become a three-time United States Champion? Or will Theory instead have to put that personal growth to good use by becoming a better, more positive person? Fans will find out soon enough.