After offering Dominik Mysterio a match at Money in the Bank to settle their feud face-to-face instead of with slaps behind his back, Cody Rhodes caught up with Cathy Kelley in the backstage of RAW to discuss the match being made official, even if the least experienced member of The Judgement Day didn't actually accept the showdown himself.

“Made official. Made official by ‘Mami,' because I don't think Dom would have accepted, but she accepted on his behalf. And that, is the recurring thing here; The Judgement Day, Damion Priest, Finn Balor, ‘Mami' gassing Dom Dom up, and then cheap shot after cheap shot. What's going to happen is Dom is going to get hurt because here's the problem I have; Brock Lesnar won't show up, Dominik Mysterio go away, and I'm not naive to this, alright?” Cody Rhodes said.

“April 2nd, refs hand hits 3, everyone in the Sports Entertainment collective, everyone who watches this thing that we do, the WWE Universe, whatever you want to call them, every eye on me. What will happen? Adversity at his door, will he quit? Will he run away? Well, here's where I run, I run out there, that's why I smile, and I hand that belt away. I lose my mind, when they lose their mind when they're singing ‘Kingdom,' because every second on this path to finishing the story, I'm clinging to it, I really am, so Brock Lesnar, Dominik Mysterio, you name it, are not going to knock me off this path. London, Money in the Bank, good luck, Dom Dom.”

Whoa, is Rhodes promising to hurt Mysterio at Money in the Bank? Well, considering Mysterio's biggest singles match of the year ended in a public spanking, it's entirely possible. Better hit the JD Dojo, Dom Dom.