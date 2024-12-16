After the events of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, O'Shea Jackson Jr. wants to see what's next for Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Jackson revealed his excitement for Reigns and Punk's feud. He thinks the 2025 men's Royal Rumble winner comes down to Punk and Seth Rollins, but Reigns could be in the middle of that.

“ Part of me was ready for the Roman Reigns-CM Punk storyline and see where they were going to go as far as with, of course, the Wiseman, Paul Heyman,” Jackson said.

When will Roman Reigns and CM Punk feud in WWE?

However, it is unclear when the feud will happen. Currently, Reigns is busy with the Bloodline, and Punk is still chasing the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW.

What ties them together is Heyman, as Jackson noted. Previously, Punk was represented by Heyman during his 434-day reign as WWE Champion. Meanwhile, Heyman is the Wiseman of Reigns, including during his record-breaking run as the Undisputed WWE Champion, which lasted over 1,300 days.

Eventually, they will cross paths. Before Survivor Series: WarGames, Heyman called in a favor to get Punk to team with Reigns and the OG Bloodline. Punk teamed with Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn to take on the new Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed.

WWE fans are yet to find out what this favor is. One has to imagine that Punk still wants his WrestleMania main event, which Drew McIntyre cost him in 2024.

Either way, whenever the Only Tribal Chief and the Voice of the Voiceless face-off, it will be a special moment.

Who is O'Shea Jackson Jr.?

Jackson is perhaps best known for his breakout role in Straight Outta Compton. In the biopic, he portrayed his father, Ice Cube. It was his first acting role and kickstarted his career. Straight Outta Compton was a big hit, grossing over $200 million on a $28 million budget.

He followed that up with a role in Ingrid Goes West, starring Aubrey Plaza. The following year, Jackson starred in Den of Thieves with Gerard Butler. A sequel, Pantera, will be released on January 10, 2025.

Additionally, Jackson has had roles in Long Shot, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Just Mercy, and Cocaine Bear. He also had a leading role in Swagger.

Another one of his TV credits was in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Jackson played Kawlan Roken in several episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series.