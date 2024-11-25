After making his WWE return, Paul Heyman revealed CM Punk as the fifth member of Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline for Survivor Series: WarGames.

The moment closed out the November 22, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, with the five members of the OG Bloodline's team (Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Punk) standing tall. However, it was what happened after the show went off the air that caused WWE fans to panic.

WWE posted a video of Heyman leaving the ring and heading backstage. He left with Punk, not Reigns, despite being his Wiseman for four years during his run as Tribal Chief.

Reigns watched as Heyman embraced the Usos and subsequently walked out with Punk by his side. Heyman led the way before Punk followed.

Meanwhile, the four members of the OG Bloodline walked out together. Reigns sported a confused look as he walked to the backstage area.

The subtle exit is the latest breadcrumb left behind by WWE. Some fans noted that Heyman wore a red shirt beneath his suit jacket, which looked similar to Solo Sikoa's attire when he first took over the Bloodline. However, Heyman himself debunked there being any significance to the wardrobe change to ClutchPoints.

What will happen with Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames?

Could Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns be heading for a nasty divorce at Survivor Series: WarGames after the former's return? It appears WWE is teasing a potential betrayal of the Tribal Chief.

This would not be the first time Heyman has jumped ship. During Reigns' reign as Universal Champion, he briefly rejoined Brock Lesnar's side before proving it to be a setup. He revealed his allegiance to Reigns, turning on Lesnar, and remained by the Tribal Chief's side since.

After WrestleMania XL, Reigns took a hiatus. Heyman attempted to keep the Bloodline together, but Sikoa formed his own version of the group and attacked the Wiseman. On the June 28, 2024, episode of SmackDown, Sikoa and the new Bloodline put him through the announce table.

He finally made his return, introducing Punk to the WarGames match. Previously, Punk and Heyman had an alliance during the former's 434-day reign as WWE Champion.

They remain close, with Punk sitting with Heyman's children during his WWE Hall of Fame induction. Before being attacked by the new Bloodline, Heyman even begged Punk to save him from the group.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens until Survivor Series: WarGames on November 30. The OG Bloodline will take on the new version of the group, which consists of Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. Bronson Reed will also join them as the fifth member.