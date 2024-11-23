Heading into the penultimate edition of SmackDown before Survivor Series: WarGames, Roman Reigns and his OG Bloodline Team of Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn were having a whole lot of trouble finding a fifth for their match against Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline team of GOD, Jacob Fatu, and their fifth man, Bronson Reed.

But who would fill out the group? Seth Rollins said no multiple times. Cody Rhodes has his hands full with Kevin Owens. And the rest of the roster? Goodness, they want no part in that matchup, not after what Reed, Sikoa, and company have been doing to their opponents in and out of the ring.

Goodness, things got so dire that Sikoa was willing to offer the group unconditional surrender instead of being embarrassed by a brutal in-ring beatdown that could alter careers for the worse in Vancouver.

Fortunately, after nearly two hours of SmackDown, the two different veins of Bloodline – NWO and NWO Wolfpac, if you will – took the ring together for a staredown, with Sikoa offering one more time for Reigns to surrender in order to avoid the lopsided L at Survivor Series.

Fortunately, when all looked dire, Reigns and company earned some unlikely support from an old friend when none other than Paul Heyman made his triumphant return to even the odds with an old friend in his corner.

“Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. Now, forgive me, but sometimes I've been put through a table at Madison Square Garden, so maybe my math is a little off, but there's no way to do WarGames four versus five,” Heyman told the SmackDown audience. “That math does not work to your Wiseman; no, no, no, no, no. So it's not going to be four versus five; it's going to be five versus five.”

As the opening riff of “Cult of Personality” rang out through the arena, the “Best in the World” marched down to the ring and officially linked up with the OG Bloodline, fighting off the new Bloodline before locking eyes with Punk and Reigns locked eyes in the middle of the ring.

Will this pairing work? Will the two former WWE Champions be able to co-exist on the same team if for no other reason than their mutual respect for Heyman? Or will they inevitably fall apart, with a loss at Survivor Series ultimately leading to a match against each other at the Royal Rumble in January? While only time will tell, it's safe to say this addition to the match added some much-needed drama, as the possible outcomes of the match just rose considerably.

CM Punk has a long history with Roman Reigns and The Shield

Coincidentally enough, Punk actually spent some time talking to Peter Rosenberg about Roman Reigns not too long ago while the duo did a Cheap Heat segment at ComplexCon.

Asked about his experience working matches and a feud against Reigns, Rollins, and Jon Moxley, Punker noted that at the time, he didn't like The Shield one bit but isn't sure how he feels about Reigns now, as they haven't gotten a chance to share the ring together just yet.

“The Shield came here and made a ton of waves in a short amount of time. My relationship with all of those guys was pretty good. I just had to get the h*ll out of here for my own sanity. Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” Punk explained via Fightful. “I think a lot of the questions you have, ‘What is Punk's relationship with Roman? What does Punk feel about Seth?' All of that stuff is going to play out on television because that's what I do. Wrestling fans love drama. When you tune into RAWand SmackDown, you want to see the big names and big-money stuff. What is Rock going to do? What is Punk going to do? What is Roman going to do? John Cena is coming back. You throw Cody (Rhodes) into the mix, he's the champ. Gunther. You get all of those big names and superstars revolving in the same area, and sparks are going to fly.”

Welp, that day has officially come: Reigns and Punk are now teammates and will not only share the ring together but be forced to work together in the not-too-distant future under the leadership of Heyman. Will it work? Needless to say, fans will be tuning in to find out.