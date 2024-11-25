After making his shocking WWE return, Paul Heyman had fans questioning his motives with his subtle wardrobe change.

Of course, Heyman showed up in his usual suit. However, he was wearing a red shirt and a black jacket and pants. Some WWE fans noted that this looked similar to Solo Sikoa's attire when he first took over the Bloodline.

However, Heyman himself is not here to play into the speculation. Speaking to ClutchPoints after his WWE return, Heyman simply downplayed it as paying tribute to the Bloodline, which does prominently feature red in its merchandise.

“Bloodline colors out in front in a neon-level display, wearing my love for the Bloodline literally on my sleeve,” Heyman responded.

On a positive note, Heyman was happy to be back on TV after his return. He said he felt like he “had come home” after being absent from WWE since June 28, 2024.

During Heyman's return, he revealed the OG Bloodline's fifth member in their impending WarGames match against the new Bloodline, CM Punk. It is a surprising twist, but Heyman and Punk previously had an alliance during the latter's 434-day reign as WWE Champion.

Punk will now team with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso), and Sami Zayn at Survivor Series: WarGames. They will take on the new Bloodline: Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. “Big” Bronson Reed also joins them to make it a five-on-five matchup.

The Bloodline's Wiseman, Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has been entrenched in the WWE's Bloodline saga since it started in 2020 with Roman Reigns' return. He aligned himself with the Tribal Chief and became his Wiseman throughout his record-breaking Universal Championship reign.

Reigns won the Universal Championship in August 2020 and held it for over 1,300 days. Along the way, he won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar, unifying the titles and creating the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Heyman was present for almost all of Reigns' title defenses. He accompanied him to the ring during his entrance and stayed ringside each match. He was also there when Reigns lost the championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

After losing the championship, Reigns took an extended hiatus from WWE. Heyman tried to keep Sikoa and the new Bloodline in order but ultimately failed. During the June 28, 2024, episode of SmackDown, the new Bloodline viciously put Heyman through the announce table.

Despite Reigns losing the championship, the Bloodline story is just beginning. WWE fans will have to wait and see what happens when the two Bloodlines clash at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 30.