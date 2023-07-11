After watching Damian Priest dash his chances to become the second-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Money in the Bank and then getting in the way of his long-time The Judgment Day faction mate's cash-in efforts on the fallout edition of RAW, Finn Balor opened up an absolutely loaded edition of WWE's flagship program with something on his mind and an opportunity to address all of his grievances to the WWE Universe.

Standing alone in the ring, something very unusual for a member of The Judgment Day, Balor addressed his status in the faction and his opinion on Señor Money in the Bank moving forward.

“The way things went down at Money in the Bank just, still just doesn't sit right with me,” Finn Balor said. “You see, as far as I’m concerned, the issues between me and Seth have not been put to rest because of Damian Priest. Damian, Señor Money in the Bank?”

Before he could finish, more Judgment Day music hit, with Rhea Ripley and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio walking down to the ring but, curiously enough, Priest wasn't with them.

“Finn, what’s going on man?” Ripley asked. “Look, I know that you’ve got some unfinished business that you would love to discuss but we’re not going to discuss it out here, okay? Whatever you have to say, we can talk about it back there, okay?”

“Listen Rhea, Dom, my issue’s not with you, my issue’s with Damian, and you both know it,” Balor responded. “Damian cost me the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank, he tried to hijack my moment!”

After exchanging some words off the microphone, a conscious effort by Ripley to avoid airing out their dirty laundry in public, the “Erradicatior” of The Judgment Day informed the WWE Universe that they shouldn't only be concerned with one piece of the faction's business moving forward.

“What you just saw was our business. The only business you need to be concerned with it that The Judgment Day, we still run Monday Night RAW,” Ripley said. “Don’t believe me? Because I would love for someone to come out here and question that fact, because I am still the most dominant woman here in the WWE, and tonight, my Latino Heat finishes his business when he puts down Seth ‘Freakin’’ Rollins.”

Unfortunately for fans deeply interested in The Judgment Day's storyline, they wouldn't get another answer in the segment, as Seth Rollins walked down to the ring, buffalo wings in hand, and landed a match with Dom later in the show. Still, that didn't mean the storyline was put on ice, as let's just say Ripley wasn't going to stop pushing her guys until everyone was back on the same page.

Everything appears to be good with The Judgment Day… or is it.

Getting all of The Judgment Day boys together backstage for a sort of “state of the faction” meeting of the minds, Rhea Ripley demanded Finn Balor and Damian Priest stop bickering back and forth and really hear each other out for the good of the group.

“Enough! Stop acting like children!” Ripley said. “I’m sick of this; if you guys aren’t going to stop talking over each other, it’s never going to happen. One at a time, Damian, you go first.”

“Fine. At Money in the Bank, it was never my intention to cost you the match; I wanted you to win, I wanted you to be the champion, I never would have cashed in on you,” Priest said. “This is not my fault, man. Now, we could go back to the way things were, Judgment Day business, handling business, running this place, or-”

Afraid to find out what came after “or,” Balor cut in, offering an olive branch of sorts to his friend with only a slight caveat attached.

“Or we could clean the slate and have a fresh start, but under one condition: I’ve still got issues with Seth, so I get Seth first,” Rollins said.

“I’ve got no issues with that; have at him. Are we cool? Priest asked, to which Balor confirmed that they are,” Priest said. “Good, I know you can beat Seth, I know you’re gonna be champion, but either way (lifts up Money in the Bank briefcase), it’s covered.”

Whoa, what did Priest mean by that last part? Is he inferring that, should Balor lose his match with Rollins or appear so close to an L that the pin is just a technicality, Priest is going to slide into the ring and make sure that someone in The Judgment Day is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Buckle up, folks; this is getting good.