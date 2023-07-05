Damian Priest failed at Backlash in Puerto Rico for more reasons than one.

In the ring, Priest came up short against Bad Bunny, a loss mitigated by becoming Señor Money in the Bank in July but still embarrassing all things considered, but if you recall, Priest didn't just promise to win his match. No, Priest instead vowed to put his former friend “in the ground” in a move that would make the Undertaker blush.

Unfortunately for Priest, that didn't happen; Benito lives on but just barely, as, according to the “Punishment” of The Judgment Day in an interview with ESPN, he came out much worse for wear.

“I know he was really banged up,” Priest told ESPN. “Apparently, it took him a few days to really get moving again, move around normal, which is to be fair. I understand because the soreness, it's like being in a train wreck or a big, bad car wreck. Your whole body is sore. And it took him days to recover, and we don't know when we'll see him again after that one, because he apparently went through it really bad. Now, that's what we go through all the time. The difference is we don't get to take another year off. We got to go right back the following day or the following week.”

“There's nobody's body that's built for this. This is what we do, and it's insane just because … there's no offseason, and we just keep going and going. And mainly because for the love of the business.”

Though Bunny is far from a regular performer in the WWE Universe, as he's averaged just one match a year since 2021, you can't argue that he doesn't have a serious love of the business, as few other Grammy winners are taking the sort of bumps the Puerto Rican superstar took in front of his hometown crowd in San Juan.

Damian Priest explains the origins of his theme music.

Turning attention to a much less physically demanding topic of conversation, Damian Priest was asked by Billboard about the origins of his WWE theme music, of which Priest has two, “Punishment,” his solo music, and “The Other Side,” which is used for his faction The Judgment Day. While it feels rather obvious where the former came from, as it is aggressively Edge-like, his first theme from NXT took far more back-and-forth effort to come to fruition.

“My first theme song when I was in NXT, we had the idea. I explained to them who I am and what I’m like. I’m basically a night owl with this rock star vibe, but still a bada** of where, I’m going to come in, and I’m gonna beat people up in the ring and whatnot. There was a lot of different emotions for the composer to pick from, but they came up with something — and even though I didn’t hate it, I thought [something] was still missing. It was missing some double bass, it was missing some heavier guitar riffs, maybe some slower parts, and some symphony sounds to make it epic-sounding. There was a little back-and-forth, and when we finally settled on a sound, I was like, ‘OK. That’s the one,'” Priest told Billboard.

“For The Judgment Day, the idea with the theme song was originally Edge. He had a vision of what he wanted his Judgment Day to be like. He went and he did that side with the music. It fit what we wanted to do — and as a group, we’re all individually different. We’re all bringing out a different emotion, which is kind of like a cool dynamic of why I believe we work so well together. Because we’re not all the same, we’re very different. But that song fits all the emotions that we want: a little darker, a little ominous, we’re a little weird, if that’s the case, but exciting and powerful. There’s a lot of emotions that that song brings out, and I think that’s why it works so well with The Judgment Day.”

Should The Judgment Day continue to use “The Other Side?” When the music debuted, it felt like a perfect addition to the faction, but now that Edge is long gone from the group, and will probably avoid interacting with them moving forward after he defeated Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39 in a Hell in a Cell match, one has to wonder if there's something a bit more appropriate for the group as presently constructed a la how Legado Del Fantasma shifted to LWO and adopted Eddie Guerrero's music to accommodate the change.