After maybe costing Finn Balor a chance to dethrone Seth Rollins as the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – depending on who you ask – Damian Priest got his just desserts two days later on RAW when the “Prince” emerged at the end of Dominik Mysterio's match with the “Visionary” to attack the current champ just as his “Punishment” was readying himself to cash-in his Money in the Bank open contract on the wounded workhorse.

What gives? Are The Judgment Day, much like The Bloodline before them, heading towards a breakup, with a Civil War match set to “burn it down” in the not-too-distant future like the main event of Money in the Bank? Or is this simply the sort of in-fighting that often occurs behind closed doors among groups boasting multiple big personalities but is rarely allowed to be seen on television to keep up an air of unity to the public eye?

According to Priest, the answer is firmly the latter, as he asserted to the fine folks on WWE's The Bump.

“That was one of those situations where [it was a] miscommunication,” Damian Priest asserted on The Bump via Fightful. “We hadn’t talked to Finn, and we weren’t sure if I gonna actually cash-in. But obviously, Dom, myself, and Rhea had discussed it. In the moment, Dom was like, ‘You should do it right now.’ So he gave me the briefcase, and I thought about it. I was like, you know what, maybe I shouldn’t wait. Maybe I’ll do this right now. Unfortunately, Finn came out, and I wasn’t expecting that. It was just a lack of communication. I have a whole year with this thing if I want to, so I’m good being patient.”

Asked by Matt Camp if maybe The Judgment Day isn't all on the same page right now, Priest agreed that that might be true, but much like any other family, an argument isn't going to throw their relationship away.

“I guess that’s fair,” Priest responded. “Obviously, it’s no secret we were having some arguments and whatnot on-screen. The whole world could see us. So yeah, but I have siblings, we argue, but we’re still a family; it’s okay. I think that’s where Finn and I are. We’re having some disagreements. I think our focus is a little different, and our goals, and they’re just kind of stepping on each other. But that doesn’t mean that we have a personal issue with each other. We just gotta be better at communicating, that’s all.”

Speaking of a lack of communication, Camp brought up Priest's own decision to come out during Balor's match with Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship; a decision that clearly threw Balor off of his game and may have even cost him the title. While Priest acknowledged that his actions drew Balor's eyes off the prize, it was more about a lack of communication than any attempt to usurp the title from the “Prince.”

“I was simply just standing up. I wanted Finn Balor to beat him. I was out there, not to cash in, realistically. I was there to make Seth feel the pressure of me cashing in, throw him off his game so that my buddy could beat him for the title,” Priest said. “Unfortunately, Finn Balor, again, this is our own fault, this was a lack of communication. He thought I was trying to do something else, and his eyes drifted away from the prize, and unfortunately, he got beat. But yeah, my intention was never to cash in on Finn. Actually, I wasn’t even going to cash in on Seth in that moment. I wanted Finn Balor to win.”

So what gives? Did Priest actually not know that his emergence from the back during Balor's match with Rollins could have a negative impact on his efforts? It's impossible to know, but before his time on The Bump was done, Priest made sure to point out that he believes The Judgment Day is doing fine and remains as dominant as ever.

Damian Priest believes The Judgment Day is still a finely-tuned machine.

Closing out his conversation on The Bump about his faction, Damian Priest assured Matt Camp and the fans watching from home that everything is fine in The Judgment Day, and they will remain the top faction on Monday Night RAW as a result.

“We’re a machine, ain’t no stopping us. I’m not concerned at all,” Priest said. “The Judgment Day is not going anywhere; we’re good. Like I said, families can have arguments, but they’re still a family. Nobody’s going anywhere. I am not concerned. Rhea and Dom, I’m not concerned. We’re just as good as ever. Just because we have arguments or disagreements doesn’t mean we stop ruling the WWE. We still run Monday Night Raw. The Judgment Day will always rise.”

Is The Judgment Day actually fine? Or will the faction slowly start to spit apart as Balor starts to consider his own best interests above those of the faction? Fans will have to keep watching RAW – and apparently NXT – to find out.