After semi-retiring after his Royal Rumble elimination at the hands of Gunther, Booker T has officially announced his return to the ring, but it won't be for WWE.

No, despite his unique relationship with Trick Williams, Booker will instead be going at The Bloodline and their indie member Zilla Fatu at his Reality of Wrestling, a career reversal he explained on his Hall of Fame podcast.

“I've been training because, guess what, I'm stepping back in, going inside the ring just one more time because, you know what? I can't think of a better way; I couldn't think of a better way to bring in this new year whooping somebody's a**. Am I the man I used to be? No. Am I great as I once was? No. But I can still be great once. Of course, the right knee is bummed out. Of course, the cartilage is bone-on-bone. Of course. Of course, all of that. But you know what, I'm gonna tape it up. You know why? Because how you gonna tell a man he can't go out there and do it like he once did, once before? You can't do it. That's what I'm talking about,” Booker T explained via Fightful.

“So me, myself, getting ready, January 11, stepping right back inside the squared circle. Look at the flame [tattoo], still burning deep inside. I'm gonna tell this youngster, on January 11, [squeezes rubber duck], shucky ducky quack quack baby. I'm back. I'm gonna go out there; I'm gonna spank that boy. I'm gonna spank him like a newborn baby when he come out the womb and the doctor have to slap him a couple of times to wake him up, to make him cry. That's what's gonna happen on January 11. I'm gonna [mimes slapping]. I'm gonna make this kid cry like a newborn baby.“

Is this an interesting in-ring opportunity for both men? You bet, but Booker thinks it's a box office affair, comparing it to another battle between an aging vet and a social media star.

Booker T compares return to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

What should fans expect from Booker T vs. Zilla Fatu? Well, in Booker's opinion, it could be right on par with Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul.

“Look here, man. I've been getting calls from all over the place. Africa, Australia, Japan, Korea. People saying they want to come in for this match, they want to come see Zilla [Fatu] get dropped on his head just one last time, they want to see Booker T make that walk one more time. So I say get your tickets and get them now. If things go as planned, we may have to get a bigger building. I know the people want to see it. This is like Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. That's what this is why,” Booker T said via Fightful.

“It's somewhat like Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, but I'm not on any blood thinners or anything like that. I'm not on any heart medication or anything like that. I'll tell you right now: long hours in the gym. Seems like I'm almost turning back the clock a little bit. So am I gonna in shape? Am I gonna be ready? Am I gonna be fully prepared for the situation? Oh yes, man. I'm gonna be prepared in more ways than one.”

Does Booker know that the fight between Tyson and Paul was widely considered incredibly underwhelming? If not, maybe he should watch the bout before using that as a selling point for the show.