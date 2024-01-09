Two Super Bowls for WWE?

When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his surprise return at RAW Day 1 to talk Jinder Mahal down to size before shooting his shot at Roman Reigns, it changed the trajectory of the WWE forever.

After spending the entirety of 2023 expecting to see a rematch between Cody Rhodes and the “Head of the Table” at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, suddenly, a whole new series of options became available to the WWE Universe, including the dream match some fans have been fantasizing about since Reigns brought home the belt at Backlash all of those years ago.

Would WWE push Rhodes aside to give Johnson a massive match at the end of his career? Maybe yes, maybe no, but in the opinion of WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, the promotion doesn't have to, as they can have their cake and eat it too by booking Rocky for the Elimination Chamber in Perth in order to “have two Super Bowls instead of one.”

“I really don’t have much a perspective on it, other than probably everybody else’s, which is ‘Holy crap, I can’t believe this is happening, he’s back.’ I didn’t think that would happen. But it is. I think what’s really exciting is, what are the options, creatively? What’s going to happen? That’s why they’re doing it. There’s some options there, and I think both [Jon] Alba and I agreed that it makes the most sense to us, at least, to have Rock show up at [co-host Casio says Elimination Chamber in Perth] yes, Perth, Elimination Chamber. WrestleMania’s like the Super Bowl, right? Well, why not have two Super Bowls, if you can?” Eric Bischoff noted via Fightful.

“Certainly with Rock there in Perth, it sets the stage for future international growth, and that’s, I’m guessing, a big part of the strategy. If you look at the dots and connect a few of them, since Nick Khan has come on board and is steering the ship, lot of emphasis placed on international PLEs. I think that this is a great way to do that. I’d like to see Rock/Roman in Perth. I’d like to see Roman beat Rock because it makes the most sense to me, and then set up a monster of a pay-per-view [match] in Cody and Roman for all the marbles. That’s what I’m hoping is gonna happen.”

While WrestleMania remains the match in the eyes of many WWE fans for the returning Rock, there is a small but passionate group who is pushing to see him return to the ring instead at the Elimination Chamber, as it's sort of the Goldilocks solution for keeping Rhodes hot while giving fans the match they want. Will it happen? Only time will tell, but the option is certainly on the table.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is open to new acting roles.

Despite returning to the WWE Universe at Day 1, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn't leaving the acting world behind for sports entertainment, as he actually has a new role lined up in The Smashing Machine, the Benny Safdie film for A24.

Discussing his future plans in front of the camera in an interview with Variety, Johnson explained why he was interested in the project, even if it isn't a tentpole blockbuster.

“I'm at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I've not pushed myself in the past,” Dwayne “The Rock Johnson said via Game Spot. “I'm at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain.”

While some fans may be taken aback by Johnson's decision, as he's been a fixture of the megaplex for years as one of the biggest stars in the world, they can rest easy, as he isn't leaving the tentpole behind any time soon.

“I want to be clear not to say that this is an abandonment of big, four-quadrant movies. I love making them, and there is tremendous value and importance in [them]” he said. “But there’s a time and a place for them. I'm at this point in my career where I want more. And I don't mean I want more box office. I mean I want more humanity. And that is why Benny Safdie is the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner for me.”

Will The Rock work in a prestige picture? Can he make the jump a la Dave Bautista to become a “serious” actor, or is he better off as a big action hero who is quite literally larger than life? Fans will have to watch The Smashing Machine to find out.