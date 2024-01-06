Roman-Rock? This HOFer says yes!

When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced to the crowd in San Diego on the first RAW of 2024 that he may or may not have wanted a spot at the “Head of the Table,” it generated incredible speculation about the future of Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and WrestleMania 40.

Would WWE go all-in on arguably the most in-demand match of the Roman Reigns era, giving fans a fight not just for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but for the red lay Reigns has been wearing around his neck, signifying his status as the top guy, not just in WWE but the business period? Or would the promotion find a way to have their cake and eat it, too, giving fans a match between Reigns and Johnson without impacting the presumed rematch with Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40?

While only time will tell what Paul “Triple H” Levesque decides to do, one person who is all-in on Reigns-Rock at WrestleMania 40 is Booker T, who noted on his Hall of Fame podcast that he wants to see the match more than anything else available for the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

“It’s got a buzz. Everybody talking about it. I think that’s the modus operandi. I think that’s what that is, more than anything. For me, you don’t want to let that thing simmer too long. Rock, Father Time waits for no man [laughs], that’s just the way it is,” Booker T said via Fightful. “For The Rock to get it done, this could be a great time for it. For Roman as well. Roman’s in his prime, at the height of his title reign. It’s not gonna get any higher than this. If it is that time to pull the trigger, hey man, pull the trigger. The Rock’s back. Rock got a little time off. Right now with everything going on in Hollywood, might as well come over here and keep yourself in shape. What do I always say? Time off is your worst enemy. You don’t want that. You want to stay active. You want to stay in the game. So I get it.”

Whoa, well, that's certainly an opinion, isn't it? No concern for Cody? No real insight into the Rhodes legacy? Needless to say, the show's cohost, Brad Gilmore, wanted to get his pal on the record, and he did not disappoint.

Booker T believes some matches The Rock's story is important, too.

Asked by his co-host Brad Gilmore what a Roman Reigns versus The Rock main event would mean for Cody Rhodes, who has been building toward another title shot for the final nine months of 2023, Booker T basically let it be known that he doesn't know or particularly care, as a Rock return should pretty much overshadow any other option.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen with Cody, but I do know if The Rock has got some time off, this may be a window. Business is fluid. Sometimes, the card is subject to change. I’m just saying,” Booker noted.

“WrestleMania is a singular event. I don’t know how many other guys are gonna come out of that curtain and get that pop. It’s a no-brainer. It’s a no-brainer. It’s nothing against the talent on the roster or anything like that. But when you have an opportunity, just like we had a chance to get Roger Clemens, Roger Clemens came in, he didn’t even have to show up for practice.”

On paper, a match between Reigns and Rocky is about as big a bout as anything WWE can put on a card, but that doesn't mean it's a no-brainer. For one thing, how much can WWE build up the feud? Is Johnson willing to go on the road and hit multiple SmackDowns over the next few months to establish the feud?

And even if he does, would the match live up to the effort? This is the match fans want to see more than any other, and a poor showing in the effort could forever scar Johnson's legacy in a way fans never had to worry about with, say, Sting versus Undertaker because it never happened. Factor in the presence of Rhodes, who has been so singularly focused on #FinishingTheStory at WrestleMania 40 that even other babyfaces on RAW and Smackdown have begun to make fun of it, and you're left with what feels like a pretty darn tricky decision that should keep WWE Creative up for days as they attempt to find the perfect final chapter to some story, be it Johnson's, Rhodes, or even both of theirs at the exact same time.