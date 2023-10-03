When news broke that Jade Cargill was heading to WWE after establishing herself as one of the more interesting performers in professional wrestling as a member of AEW, fans wondered how Paul “Triple H” Levesque would debut his newest Superstar.

Would she go to NXT, having to have her character and gimmick altered ever so slightly a la Prince Devitt becoming Finn Balor after a historic run in New Japan Professional Wrestling? Or would the promotion instead debut her without any fanfare, instead allowing fans at some future Premium Live Event to hear her music hit after a big match by Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, or a future champion before marching to the ring to let her look, her presence, and her in-ring ability serve as a “hello” to a whole new fanbase?

Well, so far, Levesque has taken door number three, leaning into the sports part of sports entertainment by rolling her out with ESPN interviews and special announcements on RAW and SmackDown like she's Ronda Rousey, making sure every fan knows that she is a member of the roster, even if she hasn't shown up on television in person just yet, let alone worked a match.

Sitting down for an interview with 100.7 The Bay, Bobby Lashley put over the addition of Cargill to the WWE roster and even suggested that she would be a “fit” in his non-Hurt Business faction with the Street Profits.

“It's a big signing for WWE because she made a huge splash in wrestling years back with AEW. Her coming over just shows the levels,” Bobby Lashley said via Fightful. “She wanted to get there, that was the next level for her, which is a great deal. Her coming over, there are only a few places I would put her. I know there is a group putting themselves together right now and if that group had a female component to it, I think that group would be even stronger. I might have to give her a call and see what her plans are, but I think she does fit really well with our group if that was an opportunity. Wherever she goes, I know she's going to be a big star.”

Whoa, would it be cool to see Cargill become the Chyna of the totally-not-Hurt Business? Oh yeah, as fans have learned with Rhea Ripley in the Judgment Day, that dynamic can go over very well, and her addition to the group would actually make for a perfect parallel for the faction initially formed by Edge for a future Wargames match at the Elimination Chamber, if that's the route WWE wants to go. But frankly, that idea might actually be a downgrade for Cargill when compared to her seemingly limitless potential, as she could easily become a singles champion by the end of her first night in the promotion if WWE wants to pull the trigger.

Mick Foley believes Jade Cargill is a borderline can't-miss prospect.

Speaking of the excitement surrounding Jade Cargill coming to WWE, Mick Foley commented on her addition to the WWE roster and what it could mean for the promotion moving forward.

Though nothing is promised in professional wrestling, Foley believes that Cargill is about as close to a sure thing as one can be in WWE, as she has just about everything one could need to be successful in the promotion.

“Oh man, you talk about the ‘It factor.' She just really jumps off the page. Giving her the day to do media is the way you break a star. It just remains to be seen whether they you know want to introduce her with a bang,” Mick Foley said on Foley is Pod via Fightful. “Wow, that was really impressive. It really was, to see the rollout. If WWE can't make her a major star, then they are failing in the worst way possible. So I think they will, and I think she will rise to the occasion. She's somebody whose upside is almost immeasurable. She's just going to continue to be better, but she's got that look, and not just the look, but the presence as well. I see big things for her in WWE.”

Hypothesizing about how Cargill could debut in WWE with his co-host, Conrad Thompson, Foley discussed the prospects of debuting “That B**ch” in an event like the Royal Rumble, with Foley noting that making a huge splash a la AJ Styles or Cody Rhodes could be a great look.

“I am all in favor of making the big splash right away,” Foley said. “I understand the value of NXT, but I think when you have somebody like that you want to make that big splash right away, like they did with AJ Styles, like they did with Cody, and that would be a perfect way to do it.”

Would it be cool to see Cargill debut with a massive win that establishes her as a borderline unbeatable star? Most definitely, but at this point, it's hard to imagine WWE will hold off on getting her in the ring until January.