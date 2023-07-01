After three long years of factional dominance, holding down the top of the WWE card in the singles and tag team divisions with little remorse for the rest of the locker room – heck, they probably had their own locker room the whole darn time, so who doubly cares – The Bloodline finally went to war at Money in the Bank, with the main event match fully living up to its moniker, “The Bloodline Civil War.”

Taking the ring brother against brother, uncle against nephew, the four members of the greater Anoa'i-Fatu family made things personal in front of a ruckus crowd at the O2 Arena in London, with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa circling each other like sharks before locking into a match filled with kickoffs, tears, and about a 1,000 superkicks largely aimed at bringing down the behemoth known to the WWE Universe over the past three or so years as the “Tribal Chief,” Roman Reigns.

And yet, despite the match going on for over 30 minutes, the lasting moment that will live on in wrestling history seemingly forever, was the final one, when Jey Uso, flying off the top rope, hit Reigns with the Samoan Splash for the 1-2-3, marking the first time the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion took a pinfall loss since all the way back in 2019, well before Paul Heyman was his manager and the concept of an Island of Relevancy existed in the cultural lexicon.

While this Money in the Bank match didn't mark the true end of The Bloodline, as it seems like Sikoa remains aligned with his uncle, the potential remains for this to all come to a head at SummerSlam in what would mark one of the greatest first years booking a promotion in professional wrestling history if Paul “Triple H” Levesque plays his cards right.