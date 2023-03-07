When Sami Zayn took the ring against Jimmy Uso in the main event of Monday Night RAW, he did so alone. Sure, he attempted to persuade Kevin Owens to join his side, a pretty consistent undertaking for Zayn over the past few weeks, but after his long-time friend rejected his advances once more, “The Underdog of the Underground” decided to go it alone, even if he knew that Solo Sikoa would certainly be roaming the outside like a shark in the pursuit of fresh meat.

Fortunately, Zayn got an assist early on when the match’s referee decided to throw Uso out of the match before he could interfere in a move that allowed for a more one-on-one contest and a clear advantage for the former member of The Bloodline over the current one… at least until Jey Uso emerged from the crowd as he has become accustomed to doing. Unclear of what his intentions were, Zayn secured the win with a surprise roll-up and then stepped back to allow Jey to enter the ring and have a close, silent moment with his brother. From there, Jey rolled out of the ring and dabbed up Zayn, celebrating their shared interest in defeating Roman Reigns and flashing the 1s as Jimmy looked shocked, and the crowd went absolutely wild.

This moment was special, as it signified something actually going right for Zayn for the first time in a while, but alas, it wasn’t meant to be; Jey quickly turned on Zayn with a well-placed superkick, and the Uso trio began to beat him down in the ring until who but Kevin Owens Cody Rhodes emerged from the back in full business attire to run them off.

Wow, what a segment, Zayn became even more sympathetic, Rhodes got to look like a hero, and The Usos are now reunited to wrestle a match against… someone at WrestleMania 39. (Almost) all is right in the wrestling world.

Kevin Owens still won’t back up Sami Zayn against The Bloodline.

Speaking of Owen’s rejection of Zayn, “The Underdog of the Underground” attempted to recruit his pal once more in his pursuit of The Bloodline after providing the save at the end of RAW‘s opening segment. His pitch? Two is better than one.

“Dude, I really don’t know what to, I really don’t know what else to say here now, I don’t know what else to do now” Zayn said. “Are you starting to see what I’m trying to tell you here, Kevin? Do you see what I’m trying to say? The Bloodline is too much for you, for me, for anyone. Listen to me, just listen to me, look, this isn’t some ploy to make everything okay again, I understand that it’s complicated, I get it. We don’t need to be best friends again, we don’t need to ride together, we don’t even need to team. But I’m telling you, we have the same objective now and you can’t do it alone and I can’t do it alone and the only way we can do this is if we do it together. For once, listen to me on this one subject on this one time. When it comes to The Bloodline, I know, I was in The Bloodline.”

Unfortunately, Owens had an answer for Zayn’s question, and it wasn’t the answer he was probably hoping for.

“Oh yeah, I know, I know you were in The Bloodline, I know you were,” Owens replied. “I remember you staked your claim as a member of The Bloodline in this arena in this city right here at my expense, trust me, I remember, okay? I remember. Man look, I get it, they’re too much for one man to fight, I know, I’ve been fighting on my own for eight months. Eight months on my own, okay? And yeah, maybe you’re right, maybe together we could take them down but you’re forgetting one key part: I don’t want to do this with you, okay? Look man, maybe I was wrong, okay, maybe just go back to Roman, apologize, stroke his ego. He’ll probably forgive you, he’ll probably embrace you like you always wanted. Look, I don’t care what you do, just please, leave me out of it. Do you understand that?”

Will Owens eventually join Zayn in the pursuit of The Boodline and wrestling alongside his long-time friend for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship belts at WrestleMania 39? Only time will tell, but with roughly three weeks left until the big show, he’s running out of time.