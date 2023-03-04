When Cody Rhodes boldly declared that he would be making his way to Washington D.C. to step into Roman Reigns’ house on SmackDown, fans knew they were in for a show. Though Rhodes has been on a pretty darn impressive media run hyping up his match with “The Tribal Chief” just about anywhere there’s a mic, a mat, and a camera, he hasn’t technically gotten in the ring with Reigns to work out their feelings and prepare for what is expected to be the biggest main event the WWE Universe has seen in years.

Fortunately, with about 15 minutes of the show set aside to share their feelings, Rhodes and Reigns were able to leave it all in the ring, especially since the rest of The Bloodline afforded their leader to go it alone for the promotional showdown of the year so far. Prepared to address the WWE Universal Champion as he saw fit, Reigns asked Rhodes what he wanted to talk about and gave an incredibly interesting response.

“Alright, let’s talk about you,” Rhodes said. “Our WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. No need to print the legend, the reality has become legendary enough. You have superseded hyperbole, congratulations. Let me tell you a little something about me, about your WrestleMania opponent, something you may know, you may not know. For some, you have become this impossible mountain to climb, but that’s kind of my thing. ‘Really, if you think about it, he can’t be any more than Randy’s understudy. Here’s no way Cody will survive Stardust.’ Goalpost moved again. There’s no way that 10,000 people would pay to see me and my buddies little indie show. And ever since then, the goalposts have continuously moved and I consistently punch it through the uprights. So for everyone else, Roman Reigns might be impossible, just not for me.”

Wow, referencing All In, huh? Now that is interesting. Fortunately, Reigns had a lot to say, too, and he didn’t hold back as he attempted to shut his challenger up once and for all.

Roman Reigns let Cody Rhodes know that they are in different leagues.

With his interest clearly piqued, Reigns laid down his belts and began a promo of his own, building on the effort his “Wiseman,” Paul Heyman, delivered a few weeks prior on RAW.

“Hey, he’s good, that’s been good. It’s like you’ve been practicing that one all week, or something, that was flawless,” Reigns said. “Let me switch gears here and let me ask you a question: have you ever one that one (the Universal Championship)? Alright, we know that one. Have you even competed for one of these? Have you ever been in the main event of WrestleMania before? Because I’m pretty I done did all of that. So that means I’m the most experienced main event of all time. But here’s the kicker, I’ve been groomed since I was just a little boy. Not only by my father but your father too.”

After taking in the reaction from the crowd, Reigns continued on, discussing his relationship with Rhodes’ late father.

“No, no, no, no, no I’m not done with my story, there’s more. Let’s talk about your dad. Easy, I have too much love and respect for that man to degrade him; he’s done way too much for me,” Reigns said. “We spent a lot of time together. I said this many times before in interviews, ‘The Dream’ is the one that put the confidence in me. He’s the one who told me I had it. Here, let me try to do a dream real quick: ‘baby, you have it. You couldn’t get rid of it, you couldn’t sell it if you wanted it to. You are it.’”

“And we would talk for hours and we would talk about everything. Literally everything. To be honest, it was a lot about, like, right now and what’s going on in my life, when he would tell me about these main events, being the guy, being the face of the company, main eventing WrestleManias, all before. He was the best, he really was. Hey, do you want to know what he always used to say about you? Nothing. He never said anything about you, at least not when I was around him. I don’t know, maybe when Seth was in there, or Kevin Owens, or Becky, maybe he talked about you all the time, but when I was in there it was like you did not exist. Now, I know this is a lot but gosh I wish he was here right now. I know you miss him, I miss him too. Now I know he’s not here anymore but if there’s anything he didn’t teach you, I will.”

Reigns then extended a hand to Rhodes, but he didn’t accept.

“Oh my god,” Rhodes said. “I’m not even playing on the same field. This is not chess, you didn’t send Mr. Heyman to get inside my head, you sent him to relay and convey the real life situation? You sent him to tell the truth? If that’s the truth, then the truth is one of the fabled ‘Dusty’s Kids’ is better than Dusty’s actual kid. If that’s the truth, then you are the son that he always wanted. And that changes absolutely everything because it’s not just a dream, it’s not just an urge or a want or a desire, or some story that needs to be finished: this becomes a necessity. You say I don’t exist? I have to exist! And the only way I can exist is by beating you at WrestleMania! So absolutely, Roman Reigns, sir, champ, may the better man win.”

Wow, now that was a promo battle; as vicious and challenging as many of Reigns’ best matches in the company. With just over four weeks left until WrestleMania 39, it’s clear tensions are only going to rise between the two parties, with their eventual showdown producing a spectacle for the ages worthy of Hollywood.