After watching his brother remain conflicted before and during the 2023 Elimination Chamber, Jimmy Uso took it upon himself to enter the WWE ring in the main event segment of Smackdown in the hopes of working things out with his brother once and for all.

“So if you’re not here, I know you’re out there watching somewhere,” Jimmy said. “From brother to brother, I know you’re torn, I know you’re hurt, I know. When you hurt, I hurt, Uce, but I just wanna tell you, I will always, always be there for you no matter what, I will always be there for you, Uce, just like I need you to be here for me right now. They talking, people say there’re tracks in The Bloodline, now listen, I know there are issues right now, everything’s been crazy. We have a Sami Zayn problem, we have a Kevin Owens problem, you and me need to defend these tag team championships, and on top of that, I know you have issues with the Tribal Chief, but I can’t do this alone.”

Fortunately for Jimmy, someone did answer his call. Unfortunately, it was Sami Zayn, who probably wasn’t the man he wanted to see.

“I’m not there to fight, I’m not here to fight,” Zayn said. “I know you want to talk to Jey, trust me, I’d like to talk to him too, but now, I need to talk to you. Because every time you use that word ‘brother,’ that breaks my heart, man, cause that’s what you were to me. You were my dog, man, remember that? We were dogs! You had my back in The Bloodline since Day 1. When Jey Uso didn’t trust me, you did. When Paul Heyman saw no value in me and shooed me from Roman Reigns’ locker room, you saw value in me. You were the one who made me the Honorary Uce, remember that? Without you, there’s no Honorary Uce, no Sami Uso, no ‘feeling Ucey.’ But when things went south at the Royal Rumble, you didn’t even think twice, you took me down with zero hesitation. Jimmy, I have to let you know man, that hurt. That hurt!”

Did Zayn have anything else to say? Maybe, maybe not, but fans will never know, as Jimmy picked up his mic and shut down his former dog before he could say one more word on the subject.

Sami Zayn wants to save Jimmy from the sinking Usos ship.

Tired of Zayn’s self-mythologizing, Jimmy shut his former pal up on the spot.

“You’re so d*mn selfish,” Jimmy said. “You wanna put the blame on me? It was you, you’re the one who made that choice. You had that chair in your hand! You’re the one who pulled that trigger! You’re the one who made that choice! You stepped on me! You stepped on Jey! What was I supposed to do, huh? Listen, you made the choice and I did what I had to do. That’s what family do, but do you want to know what family doesn’t do? They don’t betray you.”

“You know what?” Zayn asked. “Let me tell you what else family doesn’t do, okay? They don’t make you test your loyalty every single week. They don’t make you jump through hoops just to make you feel like you’re worth something. They don’t manipulate you every single week like Roman Reigns did to me. Like Roman reigns has done to your twin. That’s what he did, not for weeks, not for months, but for years. Listen to me, The Bloodline is not about Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is about one man, and I am gonna make sure if it’s the last thing I do, that Roman Reigns and the Bloodline comes crumbling down. But there’s a way out for you, okay? Just like I told Jey, there’s a way out for you, you don’t have to go down with the ship. I’m looking in your eyes and I know you know what I’m saying is true.”

Now, unfortunately, this is where the segment sort of fell apart. Despite having the crowd cheer on Jey a minute prior, Zayn looked up as if he had just noticed his arrival, and that’s when Jimmy attacked him. From there, Jey walked down to the ring, but not before Zayn could nail Jimmy with a Helluva kick, Solo Sikoa ran down to the ring for a save, and “The Underground from the Underground” ultimately dipped out before he could have that conversation he wanted with Jey.

Is this the new angle for Zayn? Will he now turn his attention to The Usos, with a conclusion one way or another coming at WrestleMania 39? Needless to say, this is going to be fascinating to watch, especially if it leads to a match between Jey and Reigns down the line too.