It’s hard not to feel at least a little bit bad for LA Knight over the past few weeks in WWE. Sure, he’s working a program with Bray Wyatt, his first since returning to the company in October, and has a ton of eyes on his efforts as a result, but has that additional exposure been worth being beaten up, put under chairs, and attacked over and over again by a masked man who may or may not also play The Fiend from time to time? Fortunately, Knight stopped by The Bump to discuss that very topic and more with Kayla Braxton and company.

“I’m feeling pretty d*mn good, and I’ll tell you why,” Knight said via Fightful. “You look at that mental midget, look at the breakdown he’s having. He can’t even keep his own goons in order. He brings out his own uncle boy, Captain Howdy, and this guy still turns on his own guy, drops him like a bad habit. Everybody’s like, ‘How’s LA Knight? Is he okay?’ Yeah. I’m alright. I’m doing okay. Because as far as I can tell, Pitch Black, Mtn Dew Pitch Black at the Royal Rumble, I don’t even know what that means. I don’t even know what that is. But at the end of the day, does it really make a difference? No, and I’ll tell you why. Because I’m gonna walk in there, master of the mind games. Everybody thought that Bray Wyatt was the master of mind games. No, that’s this guy. Now, Bray Wyatt can’t even count on his own goons. So Royal Rumble, it’s gonna be special.”

What exactly is a Mtn Dew Pitch Black match? To be frank, no one really knows – fingers crossed there are bottles of the grape-flavored soda involved – but what Knight does know instinctively is that he wants to make sure two men enter the ring and only one leaves, as the self-proclaimed real master of the mind games in WWE would like to be finished with his Wyatt business once and for all.

"He can't even keep his own goons in order!" @RealLAKnight has no fear going into his match against #BrayWyatt at #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/mlkGLG0EIp — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2023

LA Knight is ready to turn off Bray Wyatt’s lights in WWE.

Given a chance to run through a rapid-fire series of questions from fans and pundits alike, Knight was asked how he ended up feuding with Wyatt and if that was his plan from the jump since returning to SmackDown as his old NXT character.

“Well, first of all, I didn’t even have (Wyatt) in my sights,” Knight said. “He wasn’t even someone I was looking at, thinking about, talking about, nothing, Knight said. All of a sudden he pops in, wants to say hello to me, why wouldn’t he, and then just sneak attack, cheap shot, anything he can do to get in, to re-establish himself and what better place to do that than right here, LA Knight. Look, I understand it, I get it, but this ain’t a soup line man, this ain’t no charity case. So, if he wants it, if he wants to come and make that name again and get to the heights he used to be, good luck, but I think you’re barking up the wrong tree, yeah.”

Did Wyatt like seeing Uncle Howdy – or, as some fans have suggested, Uncle Harper – turn on Wyatt when the duo faced him down in the ring two-on-one? Or did it make him feel a different way?

“Happy, confused, excited, any of those adjectives you’d like to use, it comes down to this,” Knight said. “Again, a guy has all his friends, all his goofs that he pays to put in these little costumes, good for you, man. Bring um all down, I can’t wait, because at the end of the day you can’t even keep them in order. He gets dropped on his head for his troubles, so I’ll be honest a little confusing but I didn’t shed a tear over it, and I didn’t lose a wink of sleep.”

And last but not least, he was asked one final question: does he have any idea what a freakin’ pitch black match might entail?

“Well, no pun intended, I’ve been kept in the dark, and who knows if that’s by design? I don’t know,” Knight. “But pitch black, I think as the weeks go by, hopefully we get an idea what that’s gonna be. But I can tell you this, with all of the malice, all of the feelings that I’ve had built up, just from the fact that you’re gonna abduct me and tie me up in some goofy basement or something like that, I got a lot to get out of my system. So whether it’s pitch black, daylight, I will off his on switch no matter which way we go.”

Mind games indeed, Mr. Knight, let’s just hope Wyatt doesn’t have his own plans for the event too.