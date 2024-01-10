To getting over 🍾

When WWE decided to pair up a white-hot LA Knight with WWE lifer The Miz coming off of a huge Slim Jim Battle Royal win at SummerSlam, it turned heads around the professional wrestling world.

Sure, the duo could both talk, sure, the pairing created more than a few interesting moments that made the rounds on social media, and sure, John Cena even worked his way into the angle, with Miz cutting a promo on an empty chair that might just go down as one of the best of his career but come on, after getting a big win, why not place him in something bigger that legitimizes his abilities in the ring?

Well, as it turns out, the program actually benefitted Knight more than some may have initially imagined, as, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, he detailed how the initial discomfort helped to get him acclimated with WWE's style of storytelling.

“Miz was really bringing it to the point where, like I remember a couple guys in the back just being like, ‘Wow, I feel like this is like the best work Miz has done in a while.' Coincidentally, I felt like it was some of the worst work I'd done in a while. I hate pulling the curtain back a lot, but I'm not a good planner. I like to be off the cuff, and I like to kind of just listen and react, but sometimes in these scenarios when you're doing this, you have to plan a little bit more just because there's so many moving parts and things like that and people want to know where you're going and whatever,” LA Knight said via Wrestling News.

“But in the past, other places I've worked, it's just kind of, ‘Alright, well, we're gonna go out there, and we're gonna generally talk about this.’ ‘Okay, cool.’ I'll say some stuff, they'll listen to me, and we’ll react and go back and forth. In this case, it was like, now I had kind of like planned canned stuff, but it's like, I don't know, whatever I'm thinking or saying at like three o'clock is not going to be the same stuff at eight o'clock, and so where I should have probably just dropped some of that stuff and just listened and reacted and just shot back that way, it was like, we got time, and I gotta hit the time, and they're expecting this, so some of that I was just kind of like, ‘Ah, this just doesn't feel like my best.”

Whoa, LA Knight actually thought his efforts against The Miz were bad? Well, as it turns out, he did, but as his efforts continued, things started to turn around to where both sides came out better than where they began.

LA Knight believes his feud with The Miz helped to get him over.

Discussing his feud with The Miz further, LA Knight revealed how the rivalry helped to get both men over, as it helped him to become a babyface hero after doing some of his best work as a heel.

“That's also I think, a bit of a process and still adapting because I'm still that old school, let's go out and call it out there. Let's go out there and do it on the fly, and let's just kind of, you know, I'm gonna listen and react. I don't want to know, and I don't want you to know because I want it to be fresh. I want it to be real. Like, I don't want you to already know what I'm going to say because then it's like, ‘Okay, let me react. Let it be real and then that way, I can really digest what you're saying to me and then bring it back,'” LA Knight said.

“At the same time, I think that feud in general, rivalry, whatever you want to call it. Some people hate the word feud. That, in general, I think, helped elevate us both in certain ways because, I mean, I think it brought out a passion in him because I think there are similarities between us. Even though I think we're different, we have some similarities to us. He was doing some great work, I feel like I was doing some great work, and at the same time, it was kind of like, showing a little bit of adversity because for so long, like I said, I was floundering, and I wasn't doing much and now it's like, all of a sudden, now there's a little bit of elevation. So okay, let's show a little bit of adversity. Let's show, here's the guy who is established. He's been there for a while. At the same time, I'm gonna get under his skin, he's gonna get under my skin a little bit, but at the end of the day, I'm gonna kick his a**. So that's really what it comes down to. So as long as that happens and we accomplish that, then we're good.”

Say what you will about the program, about some of LA Knight's shortcomings, real or imaginary, or even about the match between the duo, which was just alright, but one thing you can't say is that it didn't help to get the “Megastar” over as a babyface, as it helped to build up the hype on the way to an eventual match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023.