When news broke that LA Knight and Roman Reigns were not only going to share the ring on a very special FS1 edition of SmackDown coming to fans live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but were going to open the show, wrestling fans the world over had to know that WWE had something up their sleeves.

Now sure, could the promotion have simply hoped that putting such a can't-miss segment first would help to shepherd some fans over to FS1, grabbing a few more eyes in a week where Nick Aldis' show will likely be down millions of viewers due to baseball? Sure thing, that most likely played a part in the decision-making process, but if wrestlers sign a contract anywhere but the main event of a show, chances are something will go down that sets up a match on the very same show, as nothing gets fans more hyped to see a sanctioned bout that the performers mixing it up beforehand.

After being introduced by Aldis, LA Knight said his pleasantries to the “Tribal Chief, only he did it in the most “Megastar” way possible.

“We all know why we're here, we know what we're doing, so let me talk to ya!” LA Knight told the crowd. “What we're doing right now is we're looking at a contract, and in this very contract, it reads that Roman Reigns is going to hand over the WWE Championship to LA Knight. So, I'm going to go ahead and sign that right now. There you go, big boy, have at it, ‘chief.'”

Clearly amused by Knight's charisma, Reigns signed too, letting his soon-to-be foe know that he isn't afraid of the first-times.

“Hey idiot, no, no, I'm not talking to you, Milwaukee, I'm talking to you,” Roman Reigns told LA Knight. “This is crazy; you must be stupid. You're just gonna sign away. Let me ask you something: Have you ever had a contract signing? I've got one more question: Have you ever had a championship match before? I didn't think so. So that means you've got no clue what you're doing right now. But don't you worry, your ‘Tribal Chief,' I'm gonna go easy on you, we're gonna make it real nice for your first time, don't worry, we're gonna go real gentle with you, alright? Alright, sweetheart?”

Clearly proud of his efforts, Aldis announced that his job was done, and yet, both men remained seated, with Knight leaning in to get a little acknowledgment as the head of their current table.

LA Knight isn't afraid of what Roman Reigns brings to the ‘Table.'

Though he could have headed to the back a happy man without having to physically exert himself one bit on the penultimate SmackDown before Crown Jewel, LA Knight decided to poke the bear a little further in order to see if he could get in his foe's head ahead of Saudi Arabia.

“Hey Roman, as far as I'm looking, I'm the ‘Head of the Table,' so acknowledge me. You wanna talk about my first contract signing, you wanna talk about my first WWE Championship match, and you're right; isn't that crazy? And you also say you're going to go gentle on me; my god, that's sweet of you. And I hope you do, because right now, if you think you're going to underestimate this man because it's my first time around, my friend, you are already beat. But Imma put it to you like this: Is this my first time? H*ll yeah it is, so I'm sitting here, and I'm just thinking to myself, ‘After only a single year, I'm sitting at the head of this table about to take your title in a climb so fast, you don't even know what hit ya.' And by the time we get to Crown Jewel, you're gonna be thinking to yourself, ‘What the h*ll just happened; he just walked out with my WWE Championship?' LA Knight predicted.

“But you don't understand, yeah, this is my first time, but I only need one time. Because while you failed over and over again, while you were busy doing, ‘Suffering succotash,' I've been out here run one telling everyone whose game this is. Because there can be only one WWE Champion, yeah! There can be only one me, yeah! And guess what? It's coming up real soon, and there's nothing you can do about it. And that's not an insult, that's just a fact of life. I can't stop this gravy train, I can't stop the undeniable kavorka, and I can't stop being the man they call the ‘Megastar,' with everybody saying, L-A-Knight, yeah!”

Clearly unhappy with the lack of respect Knight showed him, Reigns ended the segment on his own terms, flipping the table and turning things into a two-on-one situation thanks to the emergence of Jimmy Uso, who was powerless but to watch his uncle eat a BFT inside the ring once he was thrown to the floor. Folks, if Crown Jewel is anything like Knight's main event match against Uso, it sure looks like the odds may be closer to 50-50 than betting providers would have you believe.